



Michael Bublé is coming to Cape Town and Pretoria in April next year!

Tickets for his 'Higher Tour ' go on sale on Thursday (14 December).

Discovery Bank pre-sales begin at 9 am on Tuesday (12 December) on Ticketmaster and will run until 8.59 am on Thursday (14 December).

Tickets for the general public become available at 9 am on Thursday (14 December), exclusively from Ticketmaster.

Save these dates:

Cape Town

When: 16 and 17 April 2024

Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

Pretoria

When: 19 and 20 April 2024

Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

This event is brought to you by Michael Bublé and Big Concerts in association with 947, 702, KFM 94.5 and CapeTalk.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)!