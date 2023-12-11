Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)!
Michael Bublé is coming to Cape Town and Pretoria in April next year!
Tickets for his 'Higher Tour ' go on sale on Thursday (14 December).
Discovery Bank pre-sales begin at 9 am on Tuesday (12 December) on Ticketmaster and will run until 8.59 am on Thursday (14 December).
Tickets for the general public become available at 9 am on Thursday (14 December), exclusively from Ticketmaster.
Save these dates:
Cape Town
When: 16 and 17 April 2024
Where: Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town
Pretoria
When: 19 and 20 April 2024
Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
This event is brought to you by Michael Bublé and Big Concerts in association with 947, 702, KFM 94.5 and CapeTalk.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)!
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell
The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single
"I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold.Read More
'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara
Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA’s and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer.Read More
Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!
Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music!Read More
From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023
What do you buy your frenemy-colleague for Secret Santa? Here are tips!
Anele and the Club share some tips and get some from listeners about getting work frenemies gifts for Secret Santa.Read More
Michael Bublé postpones April tour of South Africa - new dates to be confirmed
'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in South Africa have been postponed.'Read More
TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews
Here's how social media responded...Read More