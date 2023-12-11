Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline
Bongani Bingwa speaks to local actor and leading man in Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas', Tumisho Masha about the film.
Listen below.
Tumisho Masha is the leading man (or rather, man to be warned about) in Netflix's local romcom, 'Yoh! Christmas.'
Masha says playing "a leading man who doesn't have to take his clothes off has been fantastic."
He added that the amazing cast and the fascinating storyline is why he wanted to work on the movie.
So, what's special about that storyline?
Masha says the film is about a single woman in her 30s who goes home for Christmas and faces pressure from her family to find a man so much so that she blurts out, "I have a boyfriend" at a family dinner (without having one).
This catapults her into finding that boyfriend just in time for Christmas so that her family can meet him.
Only this time, the societal and familial pressure faced as a single woman "is made fun of," making it "relatable."
The leading lady goes on several dates to find the one - what's a romcom without one of these, right?
It feels like everyday South African life without all the problems we have. Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes.Tumisho Masha, Actor
To people in the dating streets or for those who just want to be grateful that they're not because of all the new-age dating drama - this one's for you.
And whether the leading lady finds the one - is up to you to find out when you watch.
Catch the trailer below for a sneak peek.
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell
The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single
"I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold.Read More
'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara
Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA’s and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer.Read More
Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!
Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music!Read More
From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023
What do you buy your frenemy-colleague for Secret Santa? Here are tips!
Anele and the Club share some tips and get some from listeners about getting work frenemies gifts for Secret Santa.Read More
Michael Bublé postpones April tour of South Africa - new dates to be confirmed
'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in South Africa have been postponed.'Read More
TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews
Here's how social media responded...Read More