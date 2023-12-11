ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has clarified an incident where a vehicle was seen dropping off Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) T-shirts at one of its event, saying it was a prop for its ceremony.
On Sunday, the ANC welcomed back into the party about 50 members who had defected from the EFF.
Prior to the shirt-swapping ceremony at the Wadela community hall on the West Rand, a white BMW was spotted giving out EFF T-shirts to the attendees.
Former EFF PR councillor in the Merafong municipality and now ANC member, Sarah Khan, said that the T-shirts were used for a symbolic gesture.
"The issue of the T-shirt... it was just a symbol to show that we are leaving a party that has long oppressed us as women. As for myself, I have been the chief whip of the EFF but as the chief whip of the EFF, I have never felt that warmth. I am not saying the president of the EFF should have given me all the attention... the secretary of the region was abusing us but the president did nothing."
This article first appeared on EWN
