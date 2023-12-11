Joburg EMS on high alert as city braces for inclement weather
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg’s Emergency Medical Services are on high alert as the city braces for more inclement weather on Monday.
A cut-off low settled over the country this past weekend, bringing with it wet and windy conditions.
And the South African Weather Service says we can expect more of the same on Monday before the system eventually begins moving out on Tuesday.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that while they’ve not yet been notified of any major weather-related incidents, they are ready to assist if need be.
"From our side, as the City of Joburg EMS, we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city so that if there’s any emergencies which might have been reported we can be able to respond as quickly as possible."
In the meantime, he’s urged residents across the city to exercise caution, encouraging motorists, in particular, to always maintain a safe following distance and avoid flooded areas.
"Our residents in our low-lying areas to avoid crossing river streams as and when conducting daily activities, monitor young kids to stay away from river streams. Since it’s school holidays now, they might be tempted to play next to these areas."
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg EMS on high alert as city braces for inclement weather
Source : @JoburgMPD/Twitter
