Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
JOHANNESBURG - Gold One mine says the hostage drama at its Modder East operation in Springs remains critical.
This as the impasse between the company and some disgruntled workers enters its fourth day.
AMCU supporters are allegedly blockading the shaft exit as a labour dispute over organising rights at the mine continues.
It’s the second hostage drama at the mine - almost 100 workers were dismissed for staging an illegal strike in October.
Tensions flared underground on Sunday when some mineworkers were brutally beaten by alleged hostage takers.
Eight workers were released in the process – one was rushed to hospital with lacerations on his back.
AMCU supporters, who are said to be behind the impasse, also threatened to kill other workers in a desperate move to get food from mine management.
But the mine’s head of legal, Ziyaad Hassam, has confirmed that the hostage takers have not carried out the threat.
"It is still a volatile situation, so we don’t want to underestimate what those underground could potentially do."
The mine is now holding its cards close to its chest as it meets with police to discuss ways to defuse the situation.
This article first appeared on EWN : Hostage situation at Modder East mine 'still a volatile situation' - Gold One
More from Local
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office
Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More