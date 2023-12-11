Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, an architect, historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow.
Listen below.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has killed 17 177 people in Gaza, according to its Minister of Health.
Most of the deaths, up to 70%, are women and children, it says.
Almost everyone in Gaza - 1.9 million people - has now been displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
Architecture often reflects the kind of society that we want to live in, but it's also a tool against groups of people to segregate and isolate, says Abu-Saada.
Abu-Saada breaks down his understanding of the land of Palestine, how maps invent geography and not the other way around, and why colonialism should be studied while it’s happening and not when it’s over and done with.
He laments the IDF's targeting of schools, hospitals and essential services.
In the case of Palestine, he argues, we see the violent imposition of structures that limit people's ability to live in harmony and peace: Palestinians are unable to exit and enter as they please.
RELATED: Israel again orders evacuations as its deadly ground offensive widens
RELATED: IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'
RELATED: ‘We're afraid of the future’: Palestinian kids' hope faded even before the war
With the ground invasion, we can visibly see the intentional destruction of all necessary infrastructure to sustain life.Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, Architect, Historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow
The destruction we're witnessing is at a scale that is unfathomable.Dr Nadi Abu-Saada, Architect, Historian and ETA Zürich Postdoctoral Fellow
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian
Source : Wikimedia Commons: NASA
More from World
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai
Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism?
A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it.Read More
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris
Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics
This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya.Read More
UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth
Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets.Read More
Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL)
It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible.Read More
COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield
By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world.Read More
Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana
The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years.Read More
COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'Read More