Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey
Lester Kiewit speaks to Penelope Meniere (Marketing Director at Workshop 17) about a recent poll they conducted around how dynamic workwear has become.
Listen to the conversation below.
Nowadays, many employees take a casual approach to their workplace wardrobes.
But, does that mean that the days of suits and ties in the office are over?
The Covid-19 pandemic normalised working from home in comfortable attire. For most people, this updated wardrobe involved office at the top and comfy at the bottom AKA - a formal shirt with shorts or pyjama pants.
Workshop 17 surveyed about 5000 respondents from 90 professional industries with results showing a shift to casual workwear among Millennials and Gen Zs.
These groups are most likely focused on a greater work-life balance. So, they work in a more agile way, so they're in and out, transient and working in-between spaces.Penelope Meniere, Marketing Director - Workshop 17
This shift comes largely with the realisation that the way you dress does not equal professional success.
People thrive in workplaces where they are comfortable and authentic.
People still want to be part of a tribe in the workplace but maintain their individualism... when you're more comfortable, you're more productive.Penelope Meniere, Marketing Director - Workshop 17
This shift doesn't mean that the people interviewed aren't professional, it just means that they want to feel comfortable going from one job to the next and to after-work drinks with friends - without changing outfits.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42190872_freelancer.html
