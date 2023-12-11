The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money. 17 December 2023 11:29 AM
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics durin... 17 December 2023 10:34 AM
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traff... 17 December 2023 9:45 AM
View all Local
Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside Despite intentions to mark his X for Umkhonto we Sizwe on the ballot last year, Zuma said he remained a committed ANC member. 16 December 2023 7:48 PM
Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘... 16 December 2023 9:39 AM
Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe The ANC's secretary general disparaged the new political formation, uMkhonto weSizwe, saying the name 'belonged to the ANC' and ca... 16 December 2023 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
View all Business
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips... 16 December 2023 4:51 PM
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six i... 16 December 2023 2:03 PM
The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women. 16 December 2023 11:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper

11 December 2023 12:06 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Nairobi
Hilton Hotel

The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper.

Written by Constance Smith: Lecturer, Social Anthropology, University of Manchester

The Hilton Hotel was Nairobi’s first skyscraper. The iconic cylindrical tower was opened in 1969 by President Jomo Kenyatta, six years after Kenya’s independence from Britain.

The recent closure of the hotel after more than 50 years of operation comes at a time of vertical transformation in the city’s skyline. As Nairobi grows ever taller, and as newer suburbs take over from the central business district as the city’s commercial centres, the Hilton is a landmark from a different era of urban life.

The Hilton’s modernist shape was part of a post-independence shift away from colonial hotel architecture in Nairobi. As seen in the exclusive Norfolk and Fairview hotels, the colonial style had mimicked the English country house.

Across the continent, a new African modernism emerged in the 1960s. Like the Hotel Independence in Dakar, Senegal, or the soaring Hotel Ivoire in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, the vertical reach of the Hilton was symbolic of a new era of ambition and a means to express an emerging national identity. As the anthropologist Filip de Boeck has said, by:

pointing towards the sky, it also pointed towards the future.

Filip de Boeck, anthropologist

The Hilton helped to shape the character of central Nairobi. It quickly became an urban landmark and a meeting place of the new elite. It also gained notoriety for what went on behind closed doors. More recently, it has symbolised the declining fortunes of the city centre. As my research has examined, Nairobi’s high-rise transformation is closely linked to the politics of urban change.

Upwardly mobile lifestyles

In the Hilton’s early years of the 1970s, hotels in Nairobi were an important part of the upwardly mobile lifestyles of aspirant families. Something like the Kenyan equivalent of the country club, hotels were where you went to see and be seen. Business and political elites took their families for lunch and a day by the pool, knowing that others would be doing the same.

Hotels were places where alliances were made and deals were struck in a more informal atmosphere. Different hotels had different personalities and were associated with different social sets. Some were more exclusive; others were associated with certain political allegiances.

This was a deliberately exclusive and exclusionary scene. A world where you had to dress a certain way to get in, where you were judged on what car dropped you or on where you’d bought your dress. It was part of how new forms of socio-economic difference were established and experienced in the aftermath of colonialism. In downtown Nairobi, spaces of racial exclusion began to be overwritten by distinctions based on class and wealth.

High-end sleaze

Whereas the nearby Intercontinental or Panafric hotels were regarded as family-friendly, the Hilton was more closely associated with government and politics. It was known as a place for government-funded conferences and “trainings” that were held in its huge salon; extravagant functions that were another indication of the way power and finance circulated in the 1980s and 1990s.

Over time, however, the Hilton also gained a reputation for high-end sleaze. It was a place where the predominantly male politicians of the time would go to pick up women, where notorious parties were held, and rooms could be booked for “a short time.”

Urban landmark

The future of the building is uncertain. The Kenyan government still holds a controlling stake in it through the Kenya Development Corporation, with a decision still to be made.

As an exclusive hotel, the Hilton was perhaps irrelevant to most Kenyans’ lives: most have never been inside, and now likely never will. Yet many city residents still speak of it fondly, using it as a landmark to find one’s way around the city.

Despite its inaccessibility, it is a familiar and even comforting part of the urban landscape. ‘You see it every day almost without noticing’, as one friend put it. ‘We grew up with it. We’d miss it if it wasn’t there’. It is like a tree in the compound that you build everything else around: an orientating feature that gives the landscape character.

Urban influence

In recent years, the declining fortunes of central Nairobi have been mirrored by the waning prestige and financial viability of the Hilton. Westlands and Upper Hill have become the new commercial and political heartlands, and downtown Nairobi is often bypassed by both visitors and residents alike.

Yet the early ambition of high-rise buildings like the Hilton can still be seen as influential in contemporary Nairobi. Since the turn of this century, the city has been experiencing a high-rise boom. Neighbourhoods like Kileleshwa and Kilimani have gone from single dwelling plots to multi-storey apartment blocks. This transformation is part of Nairobi’s increasing presence on a world stage, as it becomes known for its digital and tech economies, and its middle-class status.

The Hilton hotel in Nairobi. Picture: mwanasimba from La Réunion via Wikimedia Commons
The Hilton hotel in Nairobi. Picture: mwanasimba from La Réunion via Wikimedia Commons

The dark side of the high-rise

High-rise buildings are reshaping other parts of Nairobi too, with estates like Pipeline, Zimmerman or Tassia known for their densely packed blocks of rental units. Although aimed at a different type of tenant, these high-rise buildings, known as maghorofa in Kiswahili, often imitate more high-end tower blocks. Reflective glass, bright paint colours, pretty balconies and fancy names – Lifestyle Plaza, Jazzy Heights, Muthaiga View – indicate new aspirations, even when the interior of the building might not live up to its surface claims.

This high-rise boom has a darker side too. Just as the modernist ambition of the Hilton hid less salubrious activity, so is Nairobi’s glossy vertical transformation awash with rumours of property speculation, cut-throat deals and a murky real estate sector.

The recent spate of building collapses has tragically killed scores of Nairobians and has destroyed the homes of many more.

These collapses speak to the suspect economies of the construction industry, where shortcuts are taken with little regard for safety, as well as the challenges of exerting regulatory control over a sector that is so entangled with political and business elites.

In a city like Nairobi, where urban inequality is getting ever wider, the surface promise of high-rise futures can be hollow, covering a much more uncertain reality within.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation


11 December 2023 12:06 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Nairobi
Hilton Hotel

More from Africa

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi @derejeb/123rf.com

Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage

12 December 2023 9:32 PM

Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ niyazz/123rf.com

60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule

11 December 2023 1:42 PM

Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics

11 December 2023 11:14 AM

This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nuclear power plant. Picture: Kurt Klement from Pixabay

4 east African countries are going for nuclear power – why this is a bad idea

8 December 2023 11:48 AM

Nuclear power may not be the solution for the continent's energy needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies

4 December 2023 12:37 PM

African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwandan soldiers / Wikimedia Commons: SSgt Ryan Crane

Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians

28 November 2023 11:22 AM

Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lightboxx/123rf.com

Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal

2 November 2023 12:14 PM

The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Basic Education Department said it’s using the progress in international reading literacy study to design a new capacity-building programme. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils

31 October 2023 3:57 PM

A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rattanakun/123rf.com

African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings

27 October 2023 12:55 PM

Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa

24 October 2023 9:32 PM

The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I need to see an SA our ancestors envisaged': Zuma on Umkhonto WeSizwe decision

Politics

Zuma invoking ANC to expel him, new party spells trouble for KZN - analysts

Politics

N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday

Local

EWN Highlights

WC police say they're winning the fight against unlicensed firearms

17 December 2023 1:42 PM

Ramaphosa: New police recruits to bolster crime-fighting efforts

17 December 2023 12:29 PM

N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday

17 December 2023 11:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA