[WATCH] Toddler hides dad’s phone somewhere he will never find it
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about What’s Gone Viral.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
We have all had that moment where we have put our phone down and can’t find where it’s gone.
While in most cases we find it down a couch cushion or tangled in a blanket, this father found that it had fallen into the wrong little hands.
Perhaps you can relate to this if you have a toddler around the house.Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
When checking the security cameras to find his phone, he found that his son had picked it up and put it in between the grill in the front of one of the cars.
why did he do that 😭 pic.twitter.com/TYPapSEbas' non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 6, 2023
Thank goodness for security cameras because that is definitely the last place anyone would have thought to look.
Source : https://twitter.com/PicturesFoIder/status/1732407657796169841
More from Lifestyle
'Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities' - ideas to keep kids busy these holidays
Here are some fun and easy activities you can get up to as a family in the kitchen.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
702 Fruit Mince Pie competition: 'There's no such thing as a bad mince pie'
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world
According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.Read More
The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing
The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50
While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.Read More
[2023 in review] We look back at 702's most-read articles of the year
It has been a busy year, and it is hard to believe that 2023 is almost over.Read More