Weather Service warns of flooding in North West, Free State, Limpopo & Gauteng





Mandy Wiener speaks to Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service (SAWS) Forecaster.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 37:12)

North West, Free State, Limpopo and Gauteng are all at risk of potential flooding amid rainy weather.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive rain across several parts of the country.

They warn of the risk of localised flooding, hail, and increased risk of accidents on slippery roads.

The weather could also lead to damage to informal housing in affected areas including the North West, Gauteng, the highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga, central and south-western parts of Limpopo and parts of the Free State.

It is over most of the Eastern parts of the country… we are expecting good amounts of rainfall. Elizabeth Viljoen, SAWS Forecaster

The possibility of thunderstorms will remain in Gauteng throughout the week.