



John Maytham speaks with Dr Jasmine Fledderjohann, a Senior Lecturer in Sociology at Lancaster University.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

The decision to have children is no longer simply a matter of wanting to be a parent.

Many would-be parents consider the climate emergency and doubt whether it's justified to bring new life into the world.

Parts of the Earth will be uninhabitable by the time today's babies are adults while there'll be another 1.5 billion of us spewing carbon pollution into the air.

fizkes/123rf

People who are concerned about the climate crisis want to have fewer children, or even no children at all. Dr. Jasmine Fledderjohann, Senior Lecturer in Sociology - Lancaster University

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Climate crisis: People are choosing to remain childless