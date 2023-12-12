Gangsterism is suffocating Cape Town at every level





John Perlman speaks with Caryn Dolley, Author of Clash of the Cartels: Unmasking the Global Drug Kingpins Stalking South Africa.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Gangsterism and its devastating consequences is a long-running issue in Cape Town.

From the construction mafia halting any worthwhile developments, to gangster-run private security, to links in the government; gangs are deeply connected to the running of the city.

Extortion syndicates are throttling Cape Town, writes Dolley in the Daily Maverick.

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

She says that, though always a reality in Cape Town, gangsterism is becoming more obvious and expansive.

With an upcoming national election, gangster involvement in politics could have an impact. She warns of politicians working with gangs to secure their support in one way or another.