Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrew Smith, co-founder of Yuppiechef and Brave Hardy.
The story of Brave Hardy, the new venture by Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden is very much similar to the success story of Yuppiechef, the online retailer of kitchen and homeware products founded by the pair in 2006.
Yuppiechef is considered one of the pioneers of e-commerce in South Africa, when online shopping was very much in its infancy in the country in the mid-2000's.
They found a gap in the market...and filled it.
But their foresight and brilliant marketing campaigns managed to position Yuppiechef as the industry leader in kitchen and homeware accessories.
We've gone overseas, looked what's available in other places and not necessarily available in South Africa, and we're going to try to bring things to the market that's not your run of the mill.Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy
Shane and I have this itch to build. To create brands. To do things ourselves. In the last year we've done some consulting, advising and investing, but I think in our hearts there was still the need to get out there and do something from scratch again.Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy
Almost two decades later, Smith and Dryden are at it again.
After having sold Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group, they've found another gap in the niche market of outdoor adventure.
Smith and Dryden are on a mission, to make premium outdoor gear accessible, believing that an aspiring outdoor enthusiast next big adventure shouldn't be hindered by second-rate equipment.
With the launch of Brave Hardy, they want to ensure every camper has access to premium outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment like Dutch Ovens and coffee/tea percolators.
Our strapline is, 'Adventure awaits the Brave'. And when you feel 'I dont feel like doing it, but I'm going to do it anyway', generally in life that's when good things happen.Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy
More from Business
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports
The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.Read More
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier
Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.Read More
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"
Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.Read More
'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect
The recall follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes.Read More
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More