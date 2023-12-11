Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money. 17 December 2023 11:29 AM
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics durin... 17 December 2023 10:34 AM
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traff... 17 December 2023 9:45 AM
View all Local
Zuma invoking ANC to expel him, new party spells trouble for KZN - analysts On Saturday, Zuma pushed his weight behind newly formed political party uMkhonto weSizwe, saying he would not vote for the ANC in... 17 December 2023 10:30 AM
'I need to see an SA our ancestors envisaged': Zuma on Umkhonto WeSizwe decision On Saturday, Zuma revealed that in 2024 he will cast his ballot for recently formed political party - uMkhonto WeSizwe. The party... 17 December 2023 8:44 AM
Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside Despite intentions to mark his X for Umkhonto we Sizwe on the ballot last year, Zuma said he remained a committed ANC member. 16 December 2023 7:48 PM
View all Politics
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
View all Business
'Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities' - ideas to keep kids busy these holidays Here are some fun and easy activities you can get up to as a family in the kitchen. 17 December 2023 9:33 AM
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips... 16 December 2023 4:51 PM
702 Fruit Mince Pie competition: 'There's no such thing as a bad mince pie' And the winner is... 16 December 2023 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy

11 December 2023 8:50 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
yuppiechef
Andrew Smith
Shane Dryden

Here's where you can get all your outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrew Smith, co-founder of Yuppiechef and Brave Hardy.

The story of Brave Hardy, the new venture by Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden is very much similar to the success story of Yuppiechef, the online retailer of kitchen and homeware products founded by the pair in 2006.

Yuppiechef is considered one of the pioneers of e-commerce in South Africa, when online shopping was very much in its infancy in the country in the mid-2000's.

They found a gap in the market...and filled it.

But their foresight and brilliant marketing campaigns managed to position Yuppiechef as the industry leader in kitchen and homeware accessories.

We've gone overseas, looked what's available in other places and not necessarily available in South Africa, and we're going to try to bring things to the market that's not your run of the mill.

Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy

Shane and I have this itch to build. To create brands. To do things ourselves. In the last year we've done some consulting, advising and investing, but I think in our hearts there was still the need to get out there and do something from scratch again.

Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy

Almost two decades later, Smith and Dryden are at it again.

After having sold Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group, they've found another gap in the niche market of outdoor adventure.

Smith and Dryden are on a mission, to make premium outdoor gear accessible, believing that an aspiring outdoor enthusiast next big adventure shouldn't be hindered by second-rate equipment.

With the launch of Brave Hardy, they want to ensure every camper has access to premium outdoor gear, from hammocks to cooking equipment like Dutch Ovens and coffee/tea percolators.

Our strapline is, 'Adventure awaits the Brave'. And when you feel 'I dont feel like doing it, but I'm going to do it anyway', generally in life that's when good things happen.

Andrew Smith, co-founder of Brave Hardy

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Founders of YuppieChef launch premium camping retailer, Brave Hardy




11 December 2023 8:50 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
yuppiechef
Andrew Smith
Shane Dryden

More from Business

@ pressmaster/123rf.com

Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy

16 December 2023 4:47 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© brians101/123rf.com

SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports

15 December 2023 7:55 AM

The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© langstrup/123rf.com

Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier

14 December 2023 9:29 PM

Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024

14 December 2023 8:50 PM

Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoman/123rf.com

"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"

14 December 2023 7:38 PM

Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© enterline /123rf

'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals

14 December 2023 7:24 PM

ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Tesla charging station. Picture: Pixabay.com

Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect

14 December 2023 11:18 AM

The recall follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action

13 December 2023 9:30 PM

Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adamgregor/123rf.com

Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months

13 December 2023 9:12 PM

The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ guvend/123rf.com

Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst

13 December 2023 8:21 PM

Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I need to see an SA our ancestors envisaged': Zuma on Umkhonto WeSizwe decision

Politics

Zuma invoking ANC to expel him, new party spells trouble for KZN - analysts

Politics

N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday

Local

EWN Highlights

WC police say they're winning the fight against unlicensed firearms

17 December 2023 1:42 PM

Ramaphosa: New police recruits to bolster crime-fighting efforts

17 December 2023 12:29 PM

N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday

17 December 2023 11:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA