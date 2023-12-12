Award-winning SA musician Zahara passes away

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money. 17 December 2023 11:29 AM
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics durin... 17 December 2023 10:34 AM
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traff... 17 December 2023 9:45 AM
View all Local
Zuma invoking ANC to expel him, new party spells trouble for KZN - analysts On Saturday, Zuma pushed his weight behind newly formed political party uMkhonto weSizwe, saying he would not vote for the ANC in... 17 December 2023 10:30 AM
'I need to see an SA our ancestors envisaged': Zuma on Umkhonto WeSizwe decision On Saturday, Zuma revealed that in 2024 he will cast his ballot for recently formed political party - uMkhonto WeSizwe. The party... 17 December 2023 8:44 AM
Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside Despite intentions to mark his X for Umkhonto we Sizwe on the ballot last year, Zuma said he remained a committed ANC member. 16 December 2023 7:48 PM
View all Politics
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
View all Business
'Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities' - ideas to keep kids busy these holidays Here are some fun and easy activities you can get up to as a family in the kitchen. 17 December 2023 9:33 AM
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips... 16 December 2023 4:51 PM
702 Fruit Mince Pie competition: 'There's no such thing as a bad mince pie' And the winner is... 16 December 2023 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Award-winning SA musician Zahara passes away

12 December 2023 6:16 AM
by Juliet Newell
Tags:
Zahara

The news of her passing was confirmed by Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa.

JOHANNESBURG - Multi-award-winning AfroPop star Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkututana has passed away.

The news of her passing was confirmed by Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa.

In a late-night tweet, the minister said he was very saddened by the passing of the singer and expressed his deepest condolences to her family and the South African music industry.

He remembered Zahara as having made an incredible and lasting impact on South African music.

Two weeks ago, Zahara’s family posted a statement on her social media accounts, responding to media reports she had taken ill.

According to the posts, the 35-year-old singer had been admitted to hospital suffering "physical pains" and that doctors had been treating her – she passed away on Monday at a private hospital. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The singing sensation released her first studio album in 2011, called Loliwe, which went double platinum.

Two years later, her second album Phendula also rocked the charts, producing three top singles – Phendula, Impilo and Stay.

And she did it again in 2015, with Country Girl, which went triple platinum, and then Nqaba Yam – her fifth album which hit number one on iTunes.

The self-taught guitarist scooped 17 SAMusic awards, three Metro FM awards and a Nigeria Entertainment award.

Social media has been flooded with messages of condolence, with many expressing their shock and sadness at the news.

Singer-songwriter, Lady Zamar, tweeted: "She did a lot for the music industry in South Africa – paving the way for so many others with her iconic presence and guitar in hand. She will be missed."


This article first appeared on EWN : Award-winning SA musician Zahara passes away




12 December 2023 6:16 AM
by Juliet Newell
Tags:
Zahara

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pixabay

'Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities' - ideas to keep kids busy these holidays

17 December 2023 9:33 AM

Here are some fun and easy activities you can get up to as a family in the kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ andriiborodai/123rf.com

Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts

16 December 2023 4:51 PM

The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pressmaster/123rf.com

Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy

16 December 2023 4:47 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture courtesy: 702

702 Fruit Mince Pie competition: 'There's no such thing as a bad mince pie'

16 December 2023 3:29 PM

And the winner is...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world

16 December 2023 2:03 PM

According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing

16 December 2023 11:02 AM

The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

15 December 2023 3:43 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Alzheimer's 'turning point' drug donanemab mean for those affected? Pexels: geralt

Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50

15 December 2023 2:40 PM

While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tum3123/123rf

[2023 in review] We look back at 702's most-read articles of the year

15 December 2023 11:07 AM

It has been a busy year, and it is hard to believe that 2023 is almost over.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© langstrup/123rf.com

Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier

14 December 2023 9:29 PM

Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@ feverpitched/123rf.com

Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help

17 December 2023 11:29 AM

Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season

17 December 2023 10:34 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Traffic / Pexels: Stan

N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday

17 December 2023 9:45 AM

As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks

17 December 2023 8:20 AM

Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @Springboks/X

Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers

16 December 2023 6:20 PM

The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ andriiborodai/123rf.com

Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts

16 December 2023 4:51 PM

The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Equipment to process drugs, as well as empty pill capsules and drugs were confiscated by KZN authorities on 14 December 2023. Picture: Supplied

PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust

16 December 2023 1:19 PM

A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

15 December 2023 3:43 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A supporter at the launch of the ANC elections manifesto at Church Square in Pretoria on 27 September 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office

15 December 2023 3:26 PM

Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: @capetowninternational/Facebook

CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December

15 December 2023 10:05 AM

The municipality says the surge is the outcome of its newly formed international partnerships which includes the Sao Paulo to Cape Town flight route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I need to see an SA our ancestors envisaged': Zuma on Umkhonto WeSizwe decision

Politics

Zuma invoking ANC to expel him, new party spells trouble for KZN - analysts

Politics

N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday

Local

EWN Highlights

WC police say they're winning the fight against unlicensed firearms

17 December 2023 1:42 PM

Ramaphosa: New police recruits to bolster crime-fighting efforts

17 December 2023 12:29 PM

N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday

17 December 2023 11:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA