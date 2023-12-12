Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, Treasurer General of the African National Congress (ANC).
Listen below.
The ANC seems to be struggling financially. In the past few years, there have been numerous instances of staff members not getting paid. Now, a service provider says it is battling to get paid for more than R100 million it says the ruling party owes it.
Ezulweni Investments, which supplied election banners and branding for marketing to the ANC in 2019, recently sent a sheriff of the court to ANC offices in an attempt to recoup some of their losses.
According to Ramokgopa, this is not a matter of affordability, but instead a legal one.
She acknowledges the forensic report that indicates the possibility of irregularities and corruption around the R100 million matter.
Ramokgopa says the ANC, 'far' from being bankrupt, is on a steady road to recovery.
RELATED: 'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
RELATED: Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt
RELATED: Ezulweni Investments' attorney calls ANC debt 'chump change'
The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter.Gwen Ramokgopa, Treasurer General – African National Congress
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office
Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More
More from Politics
Zuma invoking ANC to expel him, new party spells trouble for KZN - analysts
On Saturday, Zuma pushed his weight behind newly formed political party uMkhonto weSizwe, saying he would not vote for the ANC in 2024’s national election but remains a committed member of the ruling party.Read More
'I need to see an SA our ancestors envisaged': Zuma on Umkhonto WeSizwe decision
On Saturday, Zuma revealed that in 2024 he will cast his ballot for recently formed political party - uMkhonto WeSizwe. The party was registered with the Electoral Commission earlier this year and will contest the upcoming national election.Read More
Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside
Despite intentions to mark his X for Umkhonto we Sizwe on the ballot last year, Zuma said he remained a committed ANC member.Read More
Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members
Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘victory of the ANC’ in the 2024 general elections.Read More
Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe
The ANC's secretary general disparaged the new political formation, uMkhonto weSizwe, saying the name 'belonged to the ANC' and carried its rich history.Read More
Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on FridayRead More
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.Read More
Committee lays out punishment for 2 EFF MPs charged with contempt of Parliament
Parliament’s powers and privileges committee says two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs charged with contempt of Parliament should be suspended for a month.Read More
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More