What do you buy your frenemy-colleague for Secret Santa? Here are tips!





Anele and the Club answered this listener question:

"I work at an accounting firm with about 42 employees and we’ve decided to do Secret Santa this year, and as luck would have it I ended up getting our receptionist who I absolutely cannot stand! I asked to swap for someone else and I was told NO, so now I’m thinking of just getting her something like candles or a flycatcher.”

Listen to some of the Club and listeners' gift ideas: frenemy edition.

Gifting someone at work something for Secret Santa can be challenging - whether you know them or not, like them or hate them... and then there's that budget constraint too.

Here are some of the Club's Secret Santa tips for frenemies to help you out:

• First things first, yes - you have to buy something if you've opted into Secret Santa

• Buy something nice - you'd want something nice back

• A bottle of wine is always a good idea

• Gift vouchers - it doesn't say I love you or I hate you - it's a neutral gift

• Candles

• Flycatchers

• Ask everyone participating for a wishlist so it's easier to buy a gift someone wants

Other suggestions include a recurring theme: just be nice and get something - 'tis the season of giving, so give in kindness (you still have to work with the colleague you don't like after Christmas).

Do unto others as you would want others to do unto you. Regardless of how I feel about that person, I would still give them something nice because that's what I would want in return. 947 Listener

Even if you don't like the person this is the season of giving so go the extra mile for their gift. 947 Listener

If your Secret Santa is someone you don't like, the best option is to give them a gift voucher so they can buy whatever they want just to make things less awkward for you. 947 Listener

Get some roll-on with a note that says, 'Jou houding stink'. 947 Listener

It costs nothing to be friendly, it's your colleague, so be kind. 947 Listener

Just be the better person and get a gift. 947 Listener

This article first appeared on 947 : What do you buy your frenemy-colleague for Secret Santa? Here are tips!