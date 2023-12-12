Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris

12 December 2023 10:13 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
The Ritz Hotel
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

My Precious?

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online stories. Skip to 4:23 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that a Malaysian businesswoman who was a guest at the Ritz hotel in Paris filed a police complaint on Friday (8 December) after losing her ring worth over R15 million (€750,000).

The businesswoman told staff and police she left the ring on a table in her hotel room on Friday when she went shopping in the city for a few hours, and when she returned it was gone, suspecting that a staff member at the hotel might have taken it.

The guest made the discovery after she had left the hotel.

After the news broke, security guards and staff looked for her expensive ring tirelessly and found it... in a dusty vacuum cleaner's bag after it had been sucked up.

The guest will now have to return to Paris for her ring.

The Ritz offered the woman three free nights at their esteemed hotel in exchange for her inconvenience, but she turned it down.

Meanwhile, police are looking after the ring until the woman can collect it.

This wasn't the first incident like this at the Ritz. In 2018, armed men robbed a jewellery shop inside the famous establishment. So, there's something about the Ritz in Paris, hungry vacuum cleaner or a thief's way to transport something valuable? I'm not sure.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

