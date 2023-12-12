Streaming issues? Report here
From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023

12 December 2023 10:57 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
google searches
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

What a year it's been!

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news on the web.

Listen below (skip to 2:56).

Google has released its 'Year in Search' overview, which showcases the most-searched topics across various categories over the past year.

If you've turned to Google in the past year, most of these shouldn't come as a surprise.

South Africa

People:

1. Thabo Bester

2. Cyan Boujee

3. Nadia Nakai

4. Dr Nandipha Magudumana

5. Andrew Tate

Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana exchange whispers and held hands in the dock during court session on 8 August 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana exchange whispers and held hands in the dock during court session on 8 August 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

RELATED: (WATCH) Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music

Athletes:

1. Springboks

2. Siya Kolisi

3. Bongi Mbonambi

4. Faf de Klerk

5. Eben Etzebeth

Cape Town CBD was brought to a standstill by thousands of Springboks supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
Cape Town CBD was brought to a standstill by thousands of Springboks supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

RELATED: (WATCH) Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

Global

News:

1. War in Israel and Gaza

2. Titanic submarine

3. Turkey earthquake

4. Hurricane Hilary

5. Hurricane Idalia

The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius
The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius

RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

People:

1. Damar Hamlin

2. Jeremy Renner

3. Andrew Tate

4. Kylian Mbappé

5. Travis Kelce

Jeremy Renner / Wikimedia Commons: Gage Skidmore
Jeremy Renner / Wikimedia Commons: Gage Skidmore

RELATED: Jeremy Renner (Hawkey) in ICU after suffering 'traumatic, blunt chest trauma'

Passings:

1. Matthew Perry

2. Tina Turner

3. Sinéad O'Connor

4. Ken Block

5. Jerry Springer

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Philip Spittle
Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Philip Spittle

RELATED: Rest in peace, Tina Turner (83)

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023




