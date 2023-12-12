From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about trending news on the web.
Listen below (skip to 2:56).
Google has released its 'Year in Search' overview, which showcases the most-searched topics across various categories over the past year.
If you've turned to Google in the past year, most of these shouldn't come as a surprise.
South Africa
People:
1. Thabo Bester
2. Cyan Boujee
3. Nadia Nakai
4. Dr Nandipha Magudumana
5. Andrew Tate
Athletes:
1. Springboks
2. Siya Kolisi
3. Bongi Mbonambi
4. Faf de Klerk
5. Eben Etzebeth
Global
News:
1. War in Israel and Gaza
2. Titanic submarine
3. Turkey earthquake
4. Hurricane Hilary
5. Hurricane Idalia
People:
1. Damar Hamlin
2. Jeremy Renner
3. Andrew Tate
4. Kylian Mbappé
5. Travis Kelce
Passings:
1. Matthew Perry
2. Tina Turner
3. Sinéad O'Connor
4. Ken Block
5. Jerry Springer
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
