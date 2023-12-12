‘The healer of many souls’: Late Afropop sensation Zahara remembered as an icon
JOHANNESBURG - Zahara has passed away, marking a sad day for the music industry and for the many fans who loved her music.
The Afropop star died in hospital on Monday night.
Bulelwa Mkutukana, known as Zahara, was born and raised at the Phumlani informal settlement in East London, being the sixth of seven children.
She joined the church choir at nine-years-old, and that’s where her love for music grew, not knowing at the time that she’d become an international sensation.
One of her siblings was sent to music school and came back with a guitar, which quickly became Zahara’s best friend, as she taught herself to play it and carried it everywhere she went.
She then became a street performer with the very same guitar in hand, and that’s where she was discovered by TS Records, a record label owned by TK Nciza, who is now the African National Congress’s (ANC) secretary in Gauteng.
In 2011, she released her debut album, Loliwe, which went double platinum in less than three weeks, making her one of the highest-selling artists during the time.
The following year, she scooped eight accolades at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).
Zahara is being remembered on Tuesday as an icon, and, in the words of Black Coffee, the healer of many souls.
You healed so many souls🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/O9GiFJY5wr' Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) December 11, 2023
You healed so many souls🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/O9GiFJY5wr' Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) December 11, 2023
Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of the incredibly talented singer, @ZaharaSA. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mkutukana family, friends, and fans during this time of loss. May her remarkable legacy continue to inspire generations. #RIPZahara 🕯️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/rYFQzcHYDR' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 12, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘The healer of many souls’: Late Afropop sensation Zahara remembered as an icon
More from Lifestyle
'Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities' - ideas to keep kids busy these holidays
Here are some fun and easy activities you can get up to as a family in the kitchen.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
702 Fruit Mince Pie competition: 'There's no such thing as a bad mince pie'
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world
According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.Read More
The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing
The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50
While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments.Read More
[2023 in review] We look back at 702's most-read articles of the year
It has been a busy year, and it is hard to believe that 2023 is almost over.Read More
More from Local
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office
Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More