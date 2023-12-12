Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?
John Perlman is joined by political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi and Professor Steven Friedman.
There will certainly be no shortage of options on the ballot paper for voters when it comes to making their mark in next year's general elections.
In addition to the current ruling party and the opposition, new parties like Herman Mashaba's Action SA, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa (BOSA), and Xiluva, formed by Bongani Baloyi are also looking to attract the voting public.
There's also now, the new kid on the block in the form of businessman Roger Jardine's new platform Change Starts Now.
Matebesi says the difference for him between these parties will be the voters they are targeting.
If you look right now, the people who make up the leadership of this particular movement will indicate who will mostly likely join the party.Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst
I strongly believe people have already made up their minds...and usually when parties like this are formed, it is those who are closely linked with these individuals who will first join.Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analyst
Friedman says there's nothing wrong with having a variety of parties provided that those parties have a base among voters that they can mobilise.
I would argue that if you had political parties amalgamating now they would probably lose support because voters would have less choice than they have at the moment.Professor Steven Friedman, Director - Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University
We have these people who are well-known...either as politicians or other public figures forming political parties and its not clear to me that any of these have the essence of having a successful political party.Professor Steven Friedman, Director - Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University
Friedman adds that the success of a party rests with having a network of supporters on the ground willing to campaign and get citizens out to the polls.
RELATED: Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Politics
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal
One of the three MPs, who all stand accused of contempt of Parliament, claimed he needed to be hospitalised after Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula unleashed Parliament's Protection Services on them.Read More
Question of liquidating ANC 'is really far-fetched', says party's Gwen Ramokgopa
The party's treasurer-general's comments come against the backdrop of threats from events company, Ezulweni Investments, which has been locked in a protracted legal battle with the ANC over R150 million it says it’s owed for marketing material for the 2019 elections.Read More
Ezulweni Investments: ANC acknowledges possibility of corruption
The matter of Ezulweni is not at all a matter of affordability. It's a legal matter, says ANC Treasurer General Gwen Ramokgopa.Read More
ANC's Mbalula denies accusing Mavuso Msimang of being bribed
Speaking at an event in Merafong City over the weekend, the governing party’s secretary-general suggested the likes of Msimang were being bribed to quit the ANC.Read More
ANC clarifies EFF T-shirt incident, says they were props at event
On Sunday, the ANC welcomed back into the party about 50 members who had defected from the EFF.Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
Roger Jardine 'a puppet of capital', says ANC's Mbalula
The African National Congress (ANC) has accused businessman, Roger Jardine, of trying to poach ANC veterans due to their struggle credentials.Read More
Ramaphosa hasn't offered to mediate in dispute between ANC, Ezulweni - Mbalula
ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said that Ramaphosa had shown interest in the matter, however, it’s being handled by the party’s legal team.Read More
Roger Jardine launches Change Starts Now platform, urges SA to stand against ANC
Businessman and struggle activist, Roger Jardine, told a packed Riverlea community hall that he no longer recognised the African National Congress (ANC) and that it was no longer the movement that he, his parents and grandparents had joined during the apartheid era.Read More
More from Local
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purposeRead More
NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'
The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.Read More
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.Read More
Durban shuts 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels
Recent testing shows higher than usual levels of E.coli in the water.Read More
Gauteng top cop Mawela: AmaPanyaza can not be commissioners of oaths
Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng were confirmed by the provincial police to be acting as commissioners of oaths in several stations across the province, rendering affidavits signed by them void.Read More