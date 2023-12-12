Destigmatise doing NOTHING! Why you MUST take complete breaks from work
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
We all need a break from work, whether a full vacation or just some time at home when we are completely offline.
Some people worry they are shirking responsibility, but that is not the case.
To be at your best, you need to take a break before you get burnt out.
If you don’t take time to regularly rest and deal with your stress it can lead to health conditions such as frequent headaches, gastrointestinal issues, and high blood pressure.
RELATED: Does formal workwear still matter? Clothes do NOT = success! – survey
You might know it is time to take a break if you are having difficulty concentrating, notice changes in your eating or sleeping habits, or become irritable, frustrated, or withdrawn.
In this case, you may need a vacation, a mental health day, or some self-care.
Moonsamy says that how much rest you need is dependent on what your job entails, but in general a long weekend to a full week off work will give you some time to recharge.
When taking a break from work it is also important to take time to do nothing but recharge, rather than scheduling plans for your entire break.
We need to destigmatise doing nothing…Devan Moonsamy, CEO - ICHAF Training Institute
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
The Napoléon that Ridley Scott and Hollywood won’t let you see
The Napoléon story often told in films leaves out important parts of his dark legacyRead More
How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated?
When a marriage breaks up and children are involved, it is important that their lifestyle is maintained.Read More
How the Christmas pudding became an iconic British food
Christmas pudding has ingredients taken from the colonies has become a British Christmas stapleRead More
Amazon faces backlash after selling clothing hooks with hidden spy cameras
This might just be the creepiest item of them all.Read More
Hi ma'am, do you have time to chat? Call centre etiquette for YOU, the responder
Clint Crowster (founder of askOsca.com) speaks about call center etiquette between the caller and responder.Read More
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80%
The power must be in the consumer's hands, says Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks.Read More
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests
Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.Read More