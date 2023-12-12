It'll be lonely this Christmas: Are you affected by festive season depression?
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego about seasonal depression that can be exacerbated by the festive season and how people can deal with it.
It's the most wonderful time of the year, at least that's what US crooner Andy Williams claimed in the song of the same name.
But not everyone will be feeling merry and bright this festive season.
For some, the holidays are a time of sadness, loneliness and even depression.
Mashego says it's not uncommon for people to be 'triggered' by the festive season.
If you've lost a loved one or you live in a toxic family, this time of the year can trigger one into depression.Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego, Clinical Psychologist/Life Coach
It can be like you feeling 'I'm not OK", but it's not actually clinical depression.Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego, Clinical Psychologist/Life Coach
Mashego explains how psychologists use something called the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), to diagnose conditions like depression.
If you meet the criteria for major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern, it means that after the season ends you are supposed to be better, in a different space.Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego, Clinical Psychologist/Life Coach
For some with major depressive disorder, it can be exacerbated by the festive season, says Mashego.
Everything just feels like it needs twice the energy...some people choose to mediate, not just with alcohol and drugs.Dr Keitumetse "Tumi" Mashego, Clinical Psychologist/Life Coach
RELATED:The rise of mental illness: Only 1 in 10 people access treatment
