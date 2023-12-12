Cabinet approves Freight Logistics Roadmap





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Andrew Pike (Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans Law), Mesela Nhlapo (CEO of the African Rail Industry Association) and Atenkosi Plaatjie (spokesperson of the United National Transport Union) about the newly approved Freight Logistics Roadmap.

Cabinet has approved the Freight Logistics Roadmap which is aimed at addressing the challenges in the rail industry.

The state-owned freight rail, ports and logistics company Transnet has been facing severe congestion at its ports.

Currently, 70,000 goods containers are stuck at Transnet's Durban port.

The roadmap includes increasing private sector participation in the operation of ports and rail networks.

Essentially, the network would remain in government or state-owned hands, but the idea is to open it up...to third party private operators. Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law

A framework will be written for private sector participation. Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics - Bowmans Law

Pike says the devil will be in the detail, but adds that it will bring some necessary private capital into restoring the network.

