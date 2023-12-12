BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator





Bruce Whitfield talks to Ros Atkins, presenter of the viral explainer series 'Ros Atkins on...' about his book on effective communication.

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield talked to BBC journalist Ros Atkins, presenter of the viral explainer series 'Ros Atkins on...' about his new book.

'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence' examines how exactly to communicate effectively to get your point across, in any life circumstance.

This was a nice surprise. Thanks to @Waterstones in Piccadilly for giving The Art of Explanation such a great display. pic.twitter.com/cOMV2Lp26k ' Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) December 6, 2023

Journalism in many forms is about how we take important and complex issues and events and try and explain those... As I was getting going as a BBC news anchor it struck me that I needed to pay close attention to the subject matter, of course, but I also needed to pay very close attention to how I was passing all that information on. I became preoccupied with how I could explain things clearly, and how I could make complexities feel manageable and consumable. Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

The more I did it, the more I realised it wasn't just helpful in my work but I was actually using it if I was going to the doctor or dealing with my kids' school... in important work meetings... and so it seemed to me the paying very close attention to this is actually useful to all of us. Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

The message of the book is that we should all pause before we communicate, whether it's in really big moments like a job interview or down to smaller day to day moments... when we stop and think 'hold on, what is it that I'm fundamentally trying to communicate in this moment, what is the information that I need to pass on to do that and, CRUCIALLY, who am I passing it on to and in what circumstances...' Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

In my experience, when I stop and think about those three questions I can calibrate what I'm passing on much better - what do I want to pass on, who is it for, in what circumstances are they receiving it. The chances of it being effective goes up, because we don't communicate in a vacuum. We're communicating specific information to specific people, at specific times. Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

If you can do that systematically, in the workplace in particular, over time there' a cumulative effect and it can be reasonably transformative. Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

Choosing what to leave out is also important... We have more information coming at each one of us that we can possibly consume and if we chuck too much in people 's direction there's a risk that they feel overwhelmed and tune out, or that they focus on the least important bits of the message... We we can make these decisions in advance and think 'I'm going to leave this detail for another day'... i Ros Atkins, Author - The Art of Explanation

Description on Amazon:

Do you worry about holding people's attention during presentations?

Are you unsure where to start when faced with writing an essay or report?

Are you preparing for an interview and wondering how to get all your points across?

Explanation - identifying and communicating what we want to say - is an art. And the BBC presenter and journalist Ros Atkins, creator of the viral 'Ros Atkins on...' explainer videos, is something of a master of the form. In this book, Ros shares the secrets he has learned from years of working in high-pressure newsrooms, identifying the ten elements of a good explanation and the seven steps you need to take to express yourself with clarity and impact.

Whether at work, school, university or home, we all benefit from being able to articulate ourselves clearly. Filled with practical examples, The Art of Explanation is a must-read for anyone who wants to sharpen their communication skills.

