Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about expected buying trends this holiday season.
It's been a tough year, we can all agree on that, with financial pressure often top of mind.
How will this affect spending over the festive season, a time consumers typically splurge even if they really shouldn't?
Significant shifts are occurring in consumer behaviour towards value-centric offerings in South Africa, according to a survey by consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.
It says MAPS research suggests that this festive season could see more 'gifting without the glitter'.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Eighty20 CEO Steve Burnstone about the numbers from the third quarter of 2023.
After the tough economic year that most South Africans have experienced, with ten interest rate hikes, higher unemployment and lower economic growth, I think it's a season to maybe double down and to make sure that we spend wisely. And I think we're actually starting to see that in the way that consumers are spending over the last couple of months.Steve Burnstone, CEO - Eighty20
Burnstone says that the statistics coming out of Black Friday in November are probably a leading indicator of what retailers can expect over the Christmas season.
According to BankservAfrica, credit card spend was down by about 10% year on year he notes.
Retailers like Takealot reported that groceries and essentials were far more popular than in previous years.
Some of our research done on a data set called MAPS... we asked 20 000 South Africans what they'd spent their money on over the past year. We've seen some interesting trends where electronics and games - typically your slightly more expensive gifts or purchases, are down 20% year on year in terms of the number of consumers purchasing those products.Steve Burnstone, CEO - Eighty20
Home improvement is an even bigger loser, down 25%... The more essential items such as food, airtime, clothing and cosmetics, are slightly down at 5%.Steve Burnstone, CEO - Eighty20
It would seem then we're seeing across the board that consumers are being a lot more conservative in the way they spend, Burnstone concludes.
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/studioaccendo/studioaccendo2309/studioaccendo230922608/213122366-christmas-sock-hanging-on-a-christmas-tree-with-a-bokeh-background.jpg
