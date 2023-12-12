Weekend plans? Catch the Endurance National Championship finale at Kyalami





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wayne Riddell, CEO of the South African Endurance Series.

The SA Endurance National Championship finale will be run under the banner 'SA Endurance Series: Nine Hours of Kyalami.'

The winner will be the car and team that can do the most laps around the circuit in the 9 hours.

The focus element is the big element. Wayne Riddell, CEO - South African Endurance Series

The two-day event will feature the grand finale of the championship as well as the VW Challenge and Silvercup 2.0 series.

Tickets for the event, which include trackside parking, can be purchased here.

There will be food and beverage vendors, but you can also choose to bring your own.