Durban shuts 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels

Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the w... 13 December 2023 9:30 PM
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares... 13 December 2023 7:05 PM
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purpose 13 December 2023 5:21 PM
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been... 13 December 2023 8:21 PM
EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal One of the three MPs, who all stand accused of contempt of Parliament, claimed he needed to be hospitalised after Speaker Nosiviwe... 13 December 2023 8:35 AM
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party? Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend. 12 December 2023 2:19 PM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on... 13 December 2023 11:15 AM
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!' An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture. 13 December 2023 8:50 AM
The Napoléon that Ridley Scott and Hollywood won’t let you see The Napoléon story often told in films leaves out important parts of his dark legacy 13 December 2023 4:47 PM
How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated? When a marriage breaks up and children are involved, it is important that their lifestyle is maintained. 13 December 2023 3:09 PM
How the Christmas pudding became an iconic British food Christmas pudding has ingredients taken from the colonies has become a British Christmas staple 13 December 2023 1:30 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs "We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it." 12 December 2023 10:35 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist! Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music! 13 December 2023 8:31 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 11 December 2023 12:49 PM
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future The differences between these scientists are significant for the global response to the climate crisis. 12 December 2023 11:22 AM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
Durban shuts 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels

13 December 2023 7:52 AM
by Keely Goodall
Ethekwini Municipality
E.coli

Recent testing shows higher than usual levels of E.coli in the water.

John Perlman speaks with Janet Simpkins, Director at Adopt a River Eco Solutions.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

The eThekwini Municipality continues to re-sample and monitor beaches with elevated E.coli levels.

In its latest sampling, it found alarming E.coli levels at six of Durban’s main beaches, which attract many tourists around the festive season, and closed them as a result.

Point, Ushaka, South, North, Battery and Country beaches are closed.

The municipality attributes E. coli levels to heavy rainfall washing pollution into the ocean and rivers.

Simpkins says the worst time to be in the ocean is after rain because it takes a couple of days for the ocean to clean itself after a storm.

Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter
Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

That is really where it exposes the level of contamination that does get into our waterway system.

Janet Simpkins, Director - Adopt a River Eco Solutions

Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.




More from Local

Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action

13 December 2023 9:30 PM

Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.

Read More arrow_forward

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares

13 December 2023 7:05 PM

Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nonkululeko Gobodo became the first black female Chartered Accountant in South Africa in 1987. Picture: Nonkululeko Gobodo/Instagram.

Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top

13 December 2023 5:21 PM

In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purpose

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'

13 December 2023 2:40 PM

The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.

Read More arrow_forward

X: @Yollymthithala

'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale

13 December 2023 2:00 PM

This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months

13 December 2023 11:15 AM

The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

The fatal truck accident near Philadelphia that took place on 12 December 2023. Picture: Supplied/Billy Claasen

'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'

13 December 2023 8:50 AM

An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela addressing the provincial legislature committee on Community Safety on initiatives to curb crime in Diepsloot on 12 December 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Gauteng top cop Mawela: AmaPanyaza can not be commissioners of oaths

13 December 2023 7:21 AM

Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng were confirmed by the provincial police to be acting as commissioners of oaths in several stations across the province, rendering affidavits signed by them void.

Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?

13 December 2023 7:21 AM

South Africa must consider several things as it increases investment in green hydrogen.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

Mantashe: Closed-shop agreements at mines 'outdated' and 'must be removed'

13 December 2023 7:00 AM

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that closed-shop agreements at mines were outdated and prejudice workers.

Read More arrow_forward

'A sector in distress' - what does the future hold for SA's steel industry?

Business

'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara

Entertainment

Mantashe: Closed-shop agreements at mines 'outdated' and 'must be removed'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Kirsten Kluyts' alleged killer denies murder, SANDF at borders

13 December 2023 10:38 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuphothulwa ingqungquthela ye-IFP, kwengezwe amasosha emngceleni

13 December 2023 10:32 PM

Five men accused of torching seven people in Diepsloot will stay in jail

13 December 2023 9:10 PM

