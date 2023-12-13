Durban shuts 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels
John Perlman speaks with Janet Simpkins, Director at Adopt a River Eco Solutions.
The eThekwini Municipality continues to re-sample and monitor beaches with elevated E.coli levels.
In its latest sampling, it found alarming E.coli levels at six of Durban’s main beaches, which attract many tourists around the festive season, and closed them as a result.
Point, Ushaka, South, North, Battery and Country beaches are closed.
The municipality attributes E. coli levels to heavy rainfall washing pollution into the ocean and rivers.
Simpkins says the worst time to be in the ocean is after rain because it takes a couple of days for the ocean to clean itself after a storm.
That is really where it exposes the level of contamination that does get into our waterway system.Janet Simpkins, Director - Adopt a River Eco Solutions
Source : @eThekwiniM/Twitter
