Gauteng top cop Mawela: AmaPanyaza can not be commissioners of oaths
JOHANNESBURG - There were several Gauteng residents who were going around with 'useless' affidavits that were signed by AmaPanyaza.
The Gauteng police confirmed that Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens were acting as commissioners of oaths in a number of police stations across the province.
This led to the Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela issuing an internal memorandum to all station managers reminding them to stop this practice.
Whether it was something small like renewing a lost identity document (ID), or something serious like opening a sexual assault case, every day thousands of people in Gauteng go to police stations to make sworn statements.
For those statements to be affidavits, they have to be stamped and signed by a commissioner of oaths, which is usually a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer.
Mawela said AmaPanyaza could not be a commissioner of oaths.
"Yes, there were areas I have seen them operating in the [community service centre] CSC, and I will remind the station commander, including in Diepsloot, he knows himself. I went to Diepsloot, and I found them in the CSC, and they were working. I asked them why they are placing these members here."
Mawela said it was unclear how many affidavits there were that were signed by AmaPanyaza.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng top cop Mawela: AmaPanyaza can not be commissioners of oaths
