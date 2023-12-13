Mantashe: Closed-shop agreements at mines 'outdated' and 'must be removed'
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that closed-shop agreements at mines were outdated and prejudice workers.
Mantashe made the comments after a series of disruptive labour disputes at some mines.
This includes Gold One Modder East operation, where workers tried to strongarm the mine into abandoning an agreement that gives the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) exclusive organising rights.
The company has seen two hostage dramas unfold at the bottom of a shaft at the operation in Springs, crippling gold production in the process.
Mantashe said that labour reforms were needed at mines.
"To me, that is artificial tampering with the rights of workers to choose unions that they want to join and for me that is unfair. I have come across a number of these closed shop agreements that surpress the views of the unions given minority status. I don’t think it’s the correct thing, I think it’s an outdated system."
The Blyvoor gold mine on the West Rand also lost millions of rands in production when workers barricaded themselves underground.
They told mine management they felt hard done by the in-house union, Blyvoor Workers Union, after it failed to secure Christmas bonuses and profit shares.
"We’re raising with the Department of Labour that this thing is an untenable labour practice and must be removed. Workers must have a choice of joining unions of their choice."
This article first appeared on EWN : Mantashe: Closed-shop agreements at mines 'outdated' and 'must be removed'
Source : @DMRE_ZA/Twitter
More from Business
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.Read More
'A sector in distress' - what does the future hold for SA's steel industry?
ArcelorMittal SA shares fell sharply after it revealed plans to close its steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging.Read More
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.Read More
Second CT airport will provide jobs, ease load on CTIA - Cape Winelands Airport
Plans to build the new airport, located in the Winelands near Durbanville, are subject to an ongoing environmental assessment.Read More
More from Local
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purposeRead More
NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'
The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.Read More
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.Read More
Durban shuts 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels
Recent testing shows higher than usual levels of E.coli in the water.Read More
Gauteng top cop Mawela: AmaPanyaza can not be commissioners of oaths
Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng were confirmed by the provincial police to be acting as commissioners of oaths in several stations across the province, rendering affidavits signed by them void.Read More