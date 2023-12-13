Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the w... 13 December 2023 9:30 PM
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares... 13 December 2023 7:05 PM
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purpose 13 December 2023 5:21 PM
View all Local
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been... 13 December 2023 8:21 PM
EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal One of the three MPs, who all stand accused of contempt of Parliament, claimed he needed to be hospitalised after Speaker Nosiviwe... 13 December 2023 8:35 AM
Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party? Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend. 12 December 2023 2:19 PM
View all Politics
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on... 13 December 2023 11:15 AM
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!' An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture. 13 December 2023 8:50 AM
View all Business
The Napoléon that Ridley Scott and Hollywood won’t let you see The Napoléon story often told in films leaves out important parts of his dark legacy 13 December 2023 4:47 PM
How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated? When a marriage breaks up and children are involved, it is important that their lifestyle is maintained. 13 December 2023 3:09 PM
How the Christmas pudding became an iconic British food Christmas pudding has ingredients taken from the colonies has become a British Christmas staple 13 December 2023 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs "We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it." 12 December 2023 10:35 AM
View all Sport
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist! Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music! 13 December 2023 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. 11 December 2023 12:49 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
The disagreement between two climate scientists that will decide our future The differences between these scientists are significant for the global response to the climate crisis. 12 December 2023 11:22 AM
Credit life insurance: Check age cut-off in your policy before a claim is denied Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a client who took out a home loan and credit life insurance with her mother, and the stres... 7 December 2023 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!

13 December 2023 8:31 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Taylor Swift
celebrity

Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music!

13 December 1989 = The year of Taylor Swift's birth - Swifties know that's why it's the name of her latest album.

The singer, songwriter and musician spent her early years on her family's Christmas tree farm. Her grandmother was a professional opera singer, and Swift soon followed in her footsteps - and then some.

Forbes considers Swift, winner of multiple Grammy Awards, the fifth most powerful woman in the world while a week ago TIME Magazine named her 'Person of the Year' for 2023.

Bloomberg Businessweek and American journalist Barbara Walter dubs Swift 'The Music Industry' in light of her grip on that sector of the economy.

RELATED: FROM KAMALA HARRIS TO TAYLOR SWIFT: FORBES' WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL WOMEN 2023

RELATED: TIME MAGAZINE MAKES TAYLOR SWIFT 'PERSON OF THE YEAR', GETS MIXED ONLINE REVIEWS

Swift is celebrating her 34th with 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' for fans who can't make it to the shows.

Here are some of her greatest hits...

1) Love story

2) Blank space

3) Bad blood

4) Cruel summer

5) Shake it off

6) You need to calm down

7) I know you were trouble

8) We are never getting back together

9) Wildest dreams

10) You belong to me


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!




13 December 2023 8:31 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Taylor Swift
celebrity

More from Entertainment

X: @Yollymthithala

'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale

13 December 2023 2:00 PM

This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from trailer, X: @bbcdoctorwho

[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single

13 December 2023 1:13 PM

"I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana. Photo: 702

'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara

13 December 2023 9:13 AM

Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA’s and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD was brought to a standstill by thousands of Springboks supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

From Faf to the Titanic submarine, these were the top Google searches of 2023

12 December 2023 10:57 AM

What a year it's been!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: kzibert/123rf

What do you buy your frenemy-colleague for Secret Santa? Here are tips!

12 December 2023 9:55 AM

Anele and the Club share some tips and get some from listeners about getting work frenemies gifts for Secret Santa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Michael Bublé postpones April tour of South Africa - new dates to be confirmed

12 December 2023 7:56 AM

'Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in South Africa have been postponed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Taylor Swift. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UltimateWarrior13

TIME Magazine makes Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year', gets mixed online reviews

11 December 2023 2:49 PM

Here's how social media responded...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from https://www.osmtalent.com/artist/tumisho-masha/

Netflix's 'Yoh! Christmas' lead man Tumisho Masha chats fascinating storyline

11 December 2023 11:06 AM

Viewers are in for laughter and feel good vibes from an "amazing cast', says Masha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Michael Bublé is coming to South Africa (tickets available from Thursday)!

11 December 2023 10:08 AM

The multi-Grammy-award-winning Michael Bublé brings his Higher Tour to Pretoria and Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.zoemodiga.com

Zoë Modiga wins 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music

10 December 2023 3:39 PM

The awards recognise young and emerging local artists who have demonstrated exceptional ability in the fields of jazz, dance, visual art, music, theatre and performance art.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Kirsten Kluyts' alleged killer denies murder, SANDF at borders

13 December 2023 10:38 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kuphothulwa ingqungquthela ye-IFP, kwengezwe amasosha emngceleni

13 December 2023 10:32 PM

Five men accused of torching seven people in Diepsloot will stay in jail

13 December 2023 9:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA