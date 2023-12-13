'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.
Listen below.
On Tuesday morning, three farm workers were killed and many were injured after the truck transporting them overturned on Occultdale Road, near Philadelphia in the Western Cape.
The fatal crash is once again sending alarm bells ringing through the agricultural sector.
For decades, workers have been at the mercy of farm owners who transport large numbers of people, desperate for a minimum wage, on the back of open trucks or bakkies, despite the obvious danger of doing so.
Meyer has requested that the Minister of Mobility conduct a full investigation into the accident and take steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.
He adds that these workers deserve to be treated with dignity.
RELATED: 3 farmworkers killed, 70 injured in W Cape accident (a 'crime scene', says SAPS)
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable.Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC – Agriculture
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
More from Local
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purposeRead More
NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'
The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.Read More
Durban shuts 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels
Recent testing shows higher than usual levels of E.coli in the water.Read More
Gauteng top cop Mawela: AmaPanyaza can not be commissioners of oaths
Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng were confirmed by the provincial police to be acting as commissioners of oaths in several stations across the province, rendering affidavits signed by them void.Read More
SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?
South Africa must consider several things as it increases investment in green hydrogen.Read More
More from Business
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.Read More
'A sector in distress' - what does the future hold for SA's steel industry?
ArcelorMittal SA shares fell sharply after it revealed plans to close its steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging.Read More
Second CT airport will provide jobs, ease load on CTIA - Cape Winelands Airport
Plans to build the new airport, located in the Winelands near Durbanville, are subject to an ongoing environmental assessment.Read More
SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?
South Africa must consider several things as it increases investment in green hydrogen.Read More