'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'





Lester Kiewit interviews Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.

On Tuesday morning, three farm workers were killed and many were injured after the truck transporting them overturned on Occultdale Road, near Philadelphia in the Western Cape.

The fatal crash is once again sending alarm bells ringing through the agricultural sector.

For decades, workers have been at the mercy of farm owners who transport large numbers of people, desperate for a minimum wage, on the back of open trucks or bakkies, despite the obvious danger of doing so.

Meyer has requested that the Minister of Mobility conduct a full investigation into the accident and take steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.

He adds that these workers deserve to be treated with dignity.

The fatal truck accident near Philadelphia that took place on 12 December 2023. Picture: Supplied/Billy Claasen

An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable. Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC – Agriculture

