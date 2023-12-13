High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80%
Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks.
The festive season is joyous but financially stressful, and many households are cutting costs where they can.
Sensor Networks offers 'smart geysers' which easily cut monthly electricity costs by up to 80% if integrated with a household solar system.
According to the company, a geyser (they call them "greedy creatures") uses up to half of a household's electricity.
Allewell says that when using "free energy", your geyser can heat up for as long as possible so that it's able to last as long as possible.
When using energy from Eskom, he recommends heating the water to no more than 60 degrees Celsius.
The power needs to be in the consumer's hands.Mark Allewell, CEO – Sensor Networks
