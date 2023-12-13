'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara





John Perlman speaks to Randall Abrahams (a former judge on Idols South Africa) about the late singer, Zahara.

Listen below.

Bulelwa Mkutukana, known by her stage name Zahara, was an "Afro-soul" musician from the Eastern Cape. She passed away on Monday at the age of 35.

Abrahams, who worked with Zahara on Idols, the South African Music Awards (SAMA) and Universal Music, says it is "extremely sad" that the well-loved singer died at "such a young age".

We must also just bear in mind how young she was. It's just sad that we look at people from a professional point of view but people's hopes and dreams might just be that they want to get married, have kids and grow old. Randall Abrahams, Idols South Africa

Abrahams also remembers Zahara for staying true to her African roots with her music, look and voice.

Abrahams notes that the singer "was quite shy and professional". He remembers her dedication to remaining proudly South African, despite industry pressure to Americanise or appeal to an international audience.

Abrahams adds that Zahara was someone everyone loved for many reasons beyond her iconic talent.

She had a personality that people fell in love with. She was honest and there was something pure about her songs. Randall Abrahams, Idols South Africa