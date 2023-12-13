Hi ma'am, do you have time to chat? Call centre etiquette for YOU, the responder
Lester Kiewit speaks to Clint Crowster (founder of askOsca.com) about those untimely calls from call centre agents.
Listen below.
You may feel they're wasting your time but call centre agents are just doing their jobs.
They usually follow a script and are trained to have good interactions, typically on a model called SPIN - 'situation', 'potential problem', 'implication' and 'needs', which involves assessing the client's situation before giving product information.
That first call is about nurturing and setting appointments when someone is free and not pushing products.Clint Crowster, Founder - askOsca.com
Call centre agents should position the conversation to solve problems instead of causing inconveniences. Respondents should be kind - there's a human being on the line after all.
