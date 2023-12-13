Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending global news including one of Turkey's top football officials being physically attacked on the pitch by the president of an Ankara club and its fans. Listen below.
Gilchrist reports that the attack on elite referee Halil Umut Meler has left Turkish football in a full-blown crisis about the level of violence associated with Turkish football.
Meler was punched in the face to the ground by MKE Ankaragucu president, Faruk Koca after the Ankara-based team conceded a late equaliser in the Turkish capital against Super Lig rivals, Caykur Rizespor on Monday, 11 December.
While Meler was down and injured, furious fans rushed on to the field to get in kicks of their own.
It's reported that Meler was treated in hospital.
Ankaragucu's club president has since resigned and been placed in pre-trial detention with two others and Koca apologised to the referee and the nation where he reportedly stated that this incident "can help address the culture of violence in Turkish football."
Violence has long been associated with Turkish football, where it is common to see a heavy police presence at matches across the country, say reports in the local football fraternity.
Gilchrist points out that Koca's behaviour doesn't address the issue of violence...
There have been incidents but I don't think running up to the pitch and punching the referee addresses the problem of violence, does it?Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
The attack has prompted the 37-year old referee on Uefa's elite list to contemplate quitting, according to reports.
The violence has also led to an indefinite suspension of Turkish Super Lig games.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig
