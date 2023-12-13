Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
Matthew Watkins is a Principal Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering at Nottingham Trent University. He joins John Maytham for an expert analysis of the new Tesla Cybertruck.
Listen below.
Chances are you either love or hate the look of Tesla's latest release.
The Tesla Cybertruck, which weighs in at a whopping 3-5 tonnes, goes on sale at Tesla’s Austin headquarters this week.
It's unlike anything motoring enthusiasts have ever seen before, with futuristic styling and DeLorean-esque lines.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Cybertruck "is a car of the future that looks like the future”.
The panels are the integral part of the vehicle, not the chassis, which means that they've had to build it differently.Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
It's built around the panels rather than the chassis.Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
Watkins says there are benefits and drawbacks.
The power is there because you can stick a motor on each wheel and the motor gives instant power and instant torque... that's where the power's coming from, that's why it can be so quick.Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
Despite its size, the Cybertruck is no slow coach. It has a top speed of 180 km/h.
If you drive at that speed, your range is going to be severely diminished...Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
So, when can we get our hands on one? Well, not anytime soon, says Watkins.
It's only going to be sold in the US, Canada and Mexico... partly due to safety restrictions.Matthew Watkins, Principal Lecturer Mechanical Engineering - Nottingham Trent University
RELATED: The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for?
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tesla_Cybertruck_outside_unveil_modA.jpg
More from Business
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.Read More
'A sector in distress' - what does the future hold for SA's steel industry?
ArcelorMittal SA shares fell sharply after it revealed plans to close its steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging.Read More
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.Read More
Second CT airport will provide jobs, ease load on CTIA - Cape Winelands Airport
Plans to build the new airport, located in the Winelands near Durbanville, are subject to an ongoing environmental assessment.Read More
SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?
South Africa must consider several things as it increases investment in green hydrogen.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
The Napoléon that Ridley Scott and Hollywood won’t let you see
The Napoléon story often told in films leaves out important parts of his dark legacyRead More
How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated?
When a marriage breaks up and children are involved, it is important that their lifestyle is maintained.Read More
How the Christmas pudding became an iconic British food
Christmas pudding has ingredients taken from the colonies has become a British Christmas stapleRead More
Amazon faces backlash after selling clothing hooks with hidden spy cameras
This might just be the creepiest item of them all.Read More
Hi ma'am, do you have time to chat? Call centre etiquette for YOU, the responder
Clint Crowster (founder of askOsca.com) speaks about call center etiquette between the caller and responder.Read More
High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80%
The power must be in the consumer's hands, says Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks.Read More
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests
Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator
BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'.Read More