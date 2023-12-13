CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
JOHANNESBURG - Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) has cooled for the first time in three months, coming down from 5.9% in October to 5.5% in November.
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.
JUST IN: Annual consumer price inflation has softened for the first time in 3 months - coming down from 5,9% in October to 5,5% in November. Though some reprieve - it's still a bit away from the midpoint in the 3-6% target band, where the Reserve Bank prefers to anchor inflation. pic.twitter.com/nMPaeYu3FQ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2023
Though analysts predicted a drop, the figure is still slightly above the median estimate by economists polled in a Bloomberg survey.
The drop in the November inflation reading comes after a sharp decline in the fuel price index.
This, in turn, led to a reduction in the annual rate for transport.
Despite the reprieve at the petrol pumps, Stats SA's Patrick Kelly said that other categories remain elevated.
"Annual inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to a four-month high of 9.0%."
The cost of household maintenance services, which include rates for plumbers and electricians, also reported a massive jump.
Kelly said that this category was only surveyed bi-annually.
"This category registered an annual rate of 7.4% in November, the highest rate since the current CPI series began in 2008."
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose marginally in the same period.
This article first appeared on EWN : CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
More from Business
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
'A sector in distress' - what does the future hold for SA's steel industry?
ArcelorMittal SA shares fell sharply after it revealed plans to close its steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging.Read More
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.Read More
Second CT airport will provide jobs, ease load on CTIA - Cape Winelands Airport
Plans to build the new airport, located in the Winelands near Durbanville, are subject to an ongoing environmental assessment.Read More
SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?
South Africa must consider several things as it increases investment in green hydrogen.Read More
More from Local
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purposeRead More
NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'
The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.Read More
Durban shuts 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels
Recent testing shows higher than usual levels of E.coli in the water.Read More
Gauteng top cop Mawela: AmaPanyaza can not be commissioners of oaths
Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng were confirmed by the provincial police to be acting as commissioners of oaths in several stations across the province, rendering affidavits signed by them void.Read More
SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?
South Africa must consider several things as it increases investment in green hydrogen.Read More