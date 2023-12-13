Amazon faces backlash after selling clothing hooks with hidden spy cameras
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including Amazon selling hidden spy cameras on a clothing hook - a product which has since been removed from the online store's website. Skip to 1.57 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that Amazon is faces backlash and lawsuits for selling spy cameras on a clothing hook online.
An American woman is suing Amazon for finding the hook with a hidden spy camera at an establishment's bathroom where she was shopping.
On this case, a United States judge recently ruled that the retail giant must face consequences.
Other people have also reportedly found spy cameras in air Airbnbs, hotels and other compromising spaces.
Gilchrist says "no thanks" - this item won't be going in his cart.
Is it going a bit far or a bit out there? It's far too easy for people to snoop. It is a problem and an increasingly worrying concern.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amazon faces backlash after selling clothing hooks with hidden spy cameras
More from Lifestyle
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
The Napoléon that Ridley Scott and Hollywood won’t let you see
The Napoléon story often told in films leaves out important parts of his dark legacyRead More
How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated?
When a marriage breaks up and children are involved, it is important that their lifestyle is maintained.Read More
How the Christmas pudding became an iconic British food
Christmas pudding has ingredients taken from the colonies has become a British Christmas stapleRead More
Hi ma'am, do you have time to chat? Call centre etiquette for YOU, the responder
Clint Crowster (founder of askOsca.com) speaks about call center etiquette between the caller and responder.Read More
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80%
The power must be in the consumer's hands, says Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks.Read More
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests
Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator
BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'.Read More