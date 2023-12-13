Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Opinion
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale

13 December 2023 2:00 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Bongani Bingwa
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on social media.

Listen below.

Imagine you're scrolling through your eleven-year-old son's WhatsApp and stumbling upon a conversation between him and a Daytona sales executive negotiating a Rolls-Royce Phantom sale.

Well, this was the case for Itumeleng Mokwena, who posed the question "how often do you check your child's WhatsApp" while sharing screenshots of the conversation.

In the conversation, the boy asked if the Rolls-Royce was available, followed by "Can u do a discount".

X users made the post go viral, with many praising the young boy for his negotiation skills, tenacity and business mindset.

"My boi went straight for a discount. To show he means business", said one user, followed by "An 11 year old negotiating a sale? The parent ought to be proud. And I love that he doesn't just dream big, he goes after his dreams."

After being dubbed the "King of Manifesting", he was invited to their showroom and was taken on a test drive.

Watch the priceless moment below.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




13 December 2023 2:00 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Bongani Bingwa
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

