NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'





There has been much debate around the controversial NHI bill, a system set to provide universal access to quality health care for all South Africans. Lester Kiewit speaks to Russel Rensburg of RHAP and Dr Terrence Kommal, Chairman of Emoyamed Hospital and CEO of African Rainbow Healthcare.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been given the green light by the National Council of Provinces and is now sitting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The bill, intended to provide universal health access for all South Africans, has been moving through the parliamentary process since 2019, but it has not been without it's criticisims.

We need to get around the table and start looking at the facts and talk about how we navigate the criticisms. Russel Rensburg, Director - Rural Health Adocacy Project

Our current health system, public or private, doesn't serve the needs of the majority of our population...this legislation is not a panacea, we have to look at it how it looks forward and how we can reorganise the significant capacity that we have to the benefit of ALL the people that live in this country. Russel Rensburg, Director - Rural Health Adocacy Project

Kommal says the challenge lies with the unanswered questions that remain with the Bill in it's current form.

He says the White Paper had more structure and framework as to how the referral system, funding and primary healthcare would work.

Mysteriously, a lot of the data and information and questions that presented themselves in the National Healthcare White Paper, don't find themselves in the National Healthcare Bill, which is where the concerns lie. Dr Terrence Kommal, Chairman of Emoyamed Hospital/CEO of African Rainbow Healthcare

The issue is simple, government has not demonstrated its ability to administer its current healthcare system effectively.... Dr Terrence Kommal, Chairman of Emoyamed Hospital/CEO of African Rainbow Healthcare

Experts say that even if it is signed into law by the president, the changes will happen very slowly over a period of time, and it will be a while before the public sees any changes.

