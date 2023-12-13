[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single





Fee-fi-fo-fum... The Goblins from the BBC's upcoming 14th series of Doctor Who, which will premiere on Christmas Day, have released a single.

Titled The Goblin Song, the two-and-a-half minute track, which has been released alongside a music video, is giving 2010 power pop mixed with trap beats.

The music video is one of the first longer clips that have been released of the upcoming series which will star Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, and Millie Gibson as his assistant, Ruby Sunday,

Gilchrist says that the "lyrics are questionable because it's all about eating a baby" while the visuals are quite something too.

Some of the lyrics are...

"Baby we feed, eat with out teeth" they sing. In the music video, the baby is being rolled on a conveyer belt through a crowd of the dancing goblins, towards the open mouth of a giant monster that looks like a much more terrifying foe than the unappealing small creatures.

Need the visuals? Watch the trailer below, then decide if it's a "banger or irredeemable?"

The Goblins are coming for Christmas! 🧌🎄



Listen to THE GOBLIN SONG from 'The Church on Ruby Road' - available to stream now! 🎶 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/NzCokrjL4R ' Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 11, 2023

While all proceeds made from this one is set to be donated to charity, Gilchrist notes that "there's no redeeming element to the lyrics... but it's on brand."

The release is exciting but the song is all about feeding a baby to a king with questioning visuals to match. Take all your folklore fiction and roll it into one. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

Even the song's composer isn't a fan of these goblins.

I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either. Murray Gold, Music Composer

