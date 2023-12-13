Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
CEO of Awakened Global and Author Nonkuleko Gobodo discussed what inspired her to start her audit firm, the challenges she faced as a black woman, how her father influenced her interest in the accounting profession, and how she prioritized transformation as a catalyst to her success.
She hails from a small village just outside Mthatha, the non-descript Corana. Is it a village? Is it a township?
Either way it's the place that produced South Africa’s first black female chartered accountant.
Nonkululeko Gobodo went on to establish her own audit firm and now sits on the boards of several JSE listed companies.
Her once humble practice in the Eastern Cape, grew to be the 5th largest accounting firm in the country.
She tells her remarkable story in a her memoir, Awakened to My True Self:
During our time, we had nothing, we just had to inspire ourselves, we had to have this determination that we were not going to allow any system or anybody to tell us how far we could go.Nonkululeko Gobodo, CEO - Awakened Global
It was a battle and a fight all along.Nonkululeko Gobodo, CEO - Awakened Global
In her book, she bares her own perspective on deep – seated issues of racism, prejudice against women, discrimination, and mental brokenness.
If I had listened to those naysayers at that time, how would I have know that one day I would compete with them?Nonkululeko Gobodo, CEO - Awakened Global
Courage is always rewarded, that is what I have found in life.Nonkululeko Gobodo, CEO - Awakened Global
