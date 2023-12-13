Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Bruce Whitfield interviews Brett Tungay, the East Coast chairperson of FEDHASA.
Durban's hospitality and tourism industry's having a bleak start to the festive season with the announcement that some beaches will be closed during the peak holiday period.
The decision was made after the eThekwini Municipality's water testing revealed alarming E.coli levels at six of Durban's MAIN beaches.
Leading tourism industry groups are urging the municipality, or national government, to take immediate action and resolve the water crisis that precipitated the beach closures.
The call comes from the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) and the South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA).
The tourism industry in the region has faced persistent water contamination issues after the April 2022 floods, which led to destruction of infrastructure.
Before the floods, five beaches held full Blue Flag status the two organisations point out in a joint statement.
The 'huge blow' to hospitality and tourism operators in prime beach areas comes at a time when they rely on the influx of tourists to bolster their business, says Brett Tungay, the FEDHASA East Coast Chairperson.
The closure of these beaches sends ripples throughout our broader economy, affecting jobs and local communities. We cannot afford to miss the economic opportunities this season traditionally brings.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tungay on The Money Show.
The FEDHASA representative notes that the water contamination problem has been going on for years, not only since last year's floods.
They've attempted to push blame that it was due to the floods, but we know this waste water issue pre-dates that. What is so disappointing is that national government's tried to get involved, also private enterprise... business forums... We've all tried to get involved to lend assistance to the municipality to try and resolve this issue but yet, here we are again.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
"You pull your hair out every time, every season" Tungay says.
He laments that there just doesn't seem to be the political will in the municipality to solve the issue.
You just have to look at the stats - you have to look at the rivers first, and you have to go upriver. The problem doesn't just start in Durban, it starts in Pietermaritzburg. The sewerage works in Pietermaritzburg are failing, then you come down, and all the ones in Durban as well.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
The only thing we need now is actual intervention by national government to take charge of this situation and try and handle it.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
Tungay says it's important to remember that it is six beaches only out of all Durban and in fact KwaZulu-Natal's beaches, that are affected.
The silver lining I suppose, is that it's 'only' six beaches. There's a wide variety just in Durban of beaches still open, and of course at the south and north coast all the beaches are open.Brett Tungay, East Coast Chairperson - FEDHASA
