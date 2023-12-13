Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard from Business Maverick.
After resizing its mining portfolio, Thungela Resources warned in August that factors including rail constraints would lead to a further review of its operations.
Now the coal miner has announced a cut in its production, and implied that the coal industry as a whole is helping beleaguered Transnet to obtain spares for Chinese locomotives to solve the rail crisis.
RELATED: Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn
In its CFO's pre-close statement for the year ended 31 December 2023, Thungela noted the effects of ongoing logistics constraints.
The inconsistent and poor Transnet performance continued to weigh heavily on the South African coal mining industry and indeed on the Group's results in the second half of the year.Thungela Resources
The coal exporter said its South African production would be 12.1 million million metric tons for 2023 - a million tons lower than its 2022 output.
In response to the continued rail underperformance, we curtailed production at three underground sections earlier this year and instituted free-on-truck sales in order to better manage stockpile capacity at our operations. We continued to truck coal from our operations to nearby sidings, allowing for further rail loading options and reducing the risk of train cancellations.Thungela Resources
Thungela attributes the deterioration in the second half of the year primarily to an increase in security-related issues as well as locomotive failures.
It says the coal industry as a whole continues to work closely with Transnet to remedy the security situation and has been supporting it 'through additional security coverage' since November 2023.
RELATED: Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money
The statement also implies that the coal industry is helping Transnet to buy spares for faulty Chinese locomotives.
A sustainable solution is dependent on the procurement of spares for the locomotives supplied by the Chinese locomotive supplier CRRC, either directly from CRRC, or from alternative suppliers. Thungela and the coal industry recognises the need for urgent intervention and the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (on behalf of the industry) has placed orders with alternative suppliers for critical locomotive spares. Transnet is also in the process of procuring locomotive spares from alternative equipment manufacturers.Thungela Resources
Last year already, Minerals Council SA said Transnet's failing rail and port systems had resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector by October 2022.
RELATED: Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from journalist Ed Stoddard from Business Maverick.
Stoddard notes that the measures announced by Thungela are just one example of the mining sector having to step in because of Transnet's meltdown and state failure.
You see it with roads being paved... by the platinum and coal producers. You see it in clinics and schools that the mining companies are providing... and it's because the state is simply incapable of doing it.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
Labour is really concerned about what is happening at Transnet because there will be looming job cuts because of this... in coal, potentially in iron ore. And it's coming at a time when sectors such as the PGM sector... are also looking at wide-scale layoffs because of collapsing prices.Ed Stoddard, Journalist
Scroll up to listen to this sobering conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/whitestar1955/whitestar19551504/whitestar1955150400095/39234134-line-of-coal-g%C3%BCterwagen-full-on-train-track.jpg
More from Business
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.Read More
'A sector in distress' - what does the future hold for SA's steel industry?
ArcelorMittal SA shares fell sharply after it revealed plans to close its steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging.Read More
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.Read More
Second CT airport will provide jobs, ease load on CTIA - Cape Winelands Airport
Plans to build the new airport, located in the Winelands near Durbanville, are subject to an ongoing environmental assessment.Read More
SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?
South Africa must consider several things as it increases investment in green hydrogen.Read More
More from Local
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purposeRead More
NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'
The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
CPI reading for November cools for first time in 3 months
The latest CPI reading, which measures the monthly changes in prices for a range of consumer products, was released by Stats SA on Wednesday.Read More
'It's UNACCEPTABLE to transport farmworkers on open trucks or bakkies!'
An open truck transporting agri-workers is completely unacceptable, says Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for Agriculture.Read More
Durban shuts 6 main beaches due to alarming E. coli levels
Recent testing shows higher than usual levels of E.coli in the water.Read More
Gauteng top cop Mawela: AmaPanyaza can not be commissioners of oaths
Crime Prevention Wardens in Gauteng were confirmed by the provincial police to be acting as commissioners of oaths in several stations across the province, rendering affidavits signed by them void.Read More
SA’s green hydrogen gamble to turn us into a battery farm for the Global North?
South Africa must consider several things as it increases investment in green hydrogen.Read More