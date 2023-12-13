How is the amount parents owe for child maintenance calculated?
Clement Manyathela speaks with Isabel van den Ende, Senior Associate in the Family Law department at Barnard Incorporated
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
When a couple decides to get divorced, usually one spouse will pay the other to provide for the child.
Child maintenance should cover the child’s food, housing, clothing, education, medical care and other essentials.
Providing this is an obligation under law and the amount will usually be determined by the court.
We will need to calculate the reasonable maintenance and need of the minor child.Isabel van den Ende, Senior Associate in the Family Law department - Barnard Incorporated
This amount will also need to be negotiated until all parties come to an agreement.
This will also apply in cases where one parent is absent or estranged, as they still have a duty to provide for their child.
To start the process the parent’s attorneys will help them gather relevant information such as monthy expenses, proof of income, and documentation relevant to your children.
After this the maintenance application will be filed at the maintenance court, which can then appoint an officer to supervise an investigation to ensure all information is accurate.
Van den Ende says that the maintenance amount will consider the financial means of both parties to determine what they can reasonably contribute.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64575667_paper-family-with-child-support-letters-and-money.html?vti=ljwn9gqjmczdgtd3da-1-7
More from Lifestyle
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
The Napoléon that Ridley Scott and Hollywood won’t let you see
The Napoléon story often told in films leaves out important parts of his dark legacyRead More
How the Christmas pudding became an iconic British food
Christmas pudding has ingredients taken from the colonies has become a British Christmas stapleRead More
Amazon faces backlash after selling clothing hooks with hidden spy cameras
This might just be the creepiest item of them all.Read More
Hi ma'am, do you have time to chat? Call centre etiquette for YOU, the responder
Clint Crowster (founder of askOsca.com) speaks about call center etiquette between the caller and responder.Read More
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
High electricity bills? Smart geysers can cut your monthly bill by up to 80%
The power must be in the consumer's hands, says Mark Allewell, CEO of Sensor Networks.Read More
Most SAns will NOT be overspending this festive season, new research suggests
Consumer behaviour is shifting towards value-centric purchases, says consumer analytics consultancy Eighty20.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Tips on how to get your message across, from a top communicator
BBC journo and series presenter Ros Atkins on his book 'The Art of Explanation: How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence'.Read More