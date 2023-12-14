Dopamine menus: the science behind the trend and how it helps people with ADHD

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech An investigation has found that social media allows advert featuring extreme hate speech towards female journalists in South Afric... 14 December 2023 2:54 PM
Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing Diepsloot residents have defended five men, known as the Diepsloot Five, accused of killing seven alleged criminals. 14 December 2023 2:26 PM
View all Local
Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul' The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering. 14 December 2023 2:22 PM
New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls This is a suggestion that’s been made by some officials in the organisation who believe he is linked to a party named after the AN... 14 December 2023 7:33 AM
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been... 13 December 2023 8:21 PM
View all Politics
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Business
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and ponzis: five signs you’re being scammed If a money making plan seems too good to be true, it probably is. 14 December 2023 5:49 PM
Financial planning expert offers 5 tips on how to build your budget Battling to make ends meet? These tips could help 14 December 2023 5:37 PM
Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation As a parent you need to find the right ways to have conversations with your children about important topics. 14 December 2023 5:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Dopamine menus: the science behind the trend and how it helps people with ADHD

14 December 2023 9:10 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
ADHD
dopamine

The concept of Dopamine menus comes from a 2020 YouTube video by Jessica McCabe.

Written by Colin Davidson: Professor of Neuropharmacology, University of Central Lancashire and Claire Hutchinson: Professor of Experimental Psychology, University of the West of Scotland.

Menus are usually something you’d expect to come across in a restaurant. But one social media influencer went viral recently for sharing a different kind of menu – a “dopamine menu” or dopamenu.

The dopamine menu concept comes from a 2020 YouTube video by Jessica McCabe (How to ADHD). In her video, she suggests that dopamine menus are a tool that people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can use when they find they need stimulation – but may be at a loss for what to do. Each person can design their menu based on what they like, dividing it into appetisers, mains, sides and desserts.

Appetisers are activities that are quick to do and give immediate pleasure. Mains are activities that take longer to do but are ultimately more rewarding. Sides can be paired with less enjoyable activities to make them more pleasurable. Desserts provide enjoyment but should be taken in moderation.

The dopamine menu concept is based on the notion that people with ADHD have lower levels of dopamine (a neurotransmitter that plays a role in pleasure, learning and motivation) in their brains. As a result, they need more stimulation.

So, is there any scientific evidence to support the use of dopamine menus? Maybe – but to understand why, we must examine the brain reward pathway.

Brain reward pathway

The main pathway in the brain reward system is from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) to the nucleus accumbens, where dopamine is released. It’s hypothesised that evolutionary advantageous activities (such as sex, eating and socialising) cause activity in the VTA. This leads to an increase in dopamine levels in the accumbens, which makes us feel good.

Numerous activities can cause dopamine to be released – including many of those which are commonly included on dopamine menus, such as playing a board game or solving a puzzle, visiting with friends or family, playing an instrument or listening to a favourite song, cooking, baking or having a snack, exercising and trying something new.

However, the amount of dopamine that’s released (and how sustained that release is) will depend on the activity. Some activities, such as running, can cause sustained low-level increases in dopamine for several hours. On the other hand, having a sugary drink, for example, leads to a high but only short-term increase in dopamine.

The frequency that we do certain activities in order to get bursts of dopamine can also work against us.

A good example of this can be found in rats, where we can measure dopamine levels directly in the accumbens. The first time a male rat meets with a female rat he gets a large burst of dopamine. But if you introduce another female rat shortly afterwards, it results in less dopamine. This phenomenon is called habituation or tolerance.

Similarly, illicit drugs (such as cocaine) that hijack the natural reward system can have large initial effects on dopamine. However, rodent studies show that this effect is diminished the more often you use the drug. Tolerance to cocaine is also seen in humans.

This tolerance to short-acting rewards usually causes us to do one of two things: we move quickly on to a different activity to get a reward, or we do much more of the same activity to achieve the initial effect again.

© zakokor/123rf.com
© zakokor/123rf.com

Dopamine and ADHD

One popular hypothesis for ADHD is that it’s caused by a dysregulated dopamine system.

Dopamine levels in the brain come from “tonic” and “phasic” dopamine release. Tonic dopamine is the baseline level of dopamine that the resting dopamine neurons pump out.

But when something interesting happens to us or we do certain activities, we get a “phasic” (short, intense burst) of dopamine. This phasic release of dopamine is on top of the baseline tonic dopamine.

Dopamine levels in the brain are under a negative feedback mechanism, so when baseline levels are low, the phasic bursts tend to be higher. Conversely, when baseline levels are high (causing a lot of negative feedback) the phasic bursts are lower.

It’s hypothesised that people with ADHD have low background levels of dopamine. As a result, they continually seek short-acting bursts of phasic dopamine, which are higher (and more rewarding) under these conditions. This is why drugs such as methylphenidate (Ritalin), which increase background levels of dopamine, work well for people with ADHD.

Brain imaging studies that differentiate between tonic and phasic dopamine levels confirm that people with ADHD have low levels of tonic dopamine at rest, and higher levels of phasic dopamine during a task that requires attention.

Taking the above information together, for someone with ADHD (who has reduced baseline dopamine), the best thing to include on a dopamine menu would be activities that provide sustained, low-level release of dopamine.

Examples of this might include doing some exercise, socialising or listening to music. Physical activity may be particularly beneficial in improving ADHD symptoms.

Activities involving novelty or having a sweet treat will do little to help people with ADHD as they only provide a short, sharp burst of dopamine – and we can quickly habituate to short-acting rewards.

Whether you have ADHD or not, engaging in healthy, long-acting pleasurable activities will invariably have a positive impact on health. So when it comes to dopamine menus, rather than having a three-course meal with sides and dessert, we suggest your menu should focus on healthy main courses that can give us a sustained boost in dopamine levels.




14 December 2023 9:10 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
ADHD
dopamine

More from Lifestyle

© langstrup/123rf.com

Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier

14 December 2023 9:29 PM

Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoman/123rf.com

"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"

14 December 2023 7:38 PM

Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Jacek Dudzinski/123rf.com

Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and ponzis: five signs you’re being scammed

14 December 2023 5:49 PM

If a money making plan seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Financial planning expert offers 5 tips on how to build your budget

14 December 2023 5:37 PM

Battling to make ends meet? These tips could help

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation

14 December 2023 5:36 PM

As a parent you need to find the right ways to have conversations with your children about important topics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The streets of eThekwini were painted green and gold by rugby supporters during the Durban leg of the Webb Ellis trophy tour by the Springboks on 04 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nhlanhla Mabaso

Taste of Victory! Castle lager creates beer using cheers of Springbok fans

14 December 2023 3:58 PM

Castle lager has created a patriotic, limited edition new beer using 62 million fans voices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @EskomSePush/X

[WATCH] Loadshedding wrapped! EskomSePush shows us how dark 2023 really was

14 December 2023 10:52 AM

After the worst year of loadshedding on record, our favourite loadshedding app has released a loadshedding wrapped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kids on phone, social media / Pixabay: mirkosajkov

[LISTEN] The sobering reality of children and pornography in South Africa

14 December 2023 10:18 AM

More than half of nine to 17-year-olds in the country have seen sexual images on a phone or online in the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lusya/123rf.com

6 tips from a dog trainer to keep your pets calm when fireworks go off

14 December 2023 10:01 AM

"Any animal exposed to unnatural bursts of noise is going to be affected," warns dog trainer Mike Rigg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Borrowing money isn’t always bad – debt can be a sensible way to build wealth

14 December 2023 9:25 AM

Debt can be a useful way to build wealth if it is managed wisely, says Bomikazi Zeka (Financial Planning, University of Canberra).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls

Politics

Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally

Local

[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Zahara memorial service, Zuma to leave ANC as Msimang returns?

14 December 2023 10:02 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Angase ashiye phansi kwi-ANC uZuma, isiminyaminya emigwaqweni

14 December 2023 9:48 PM

Mbalula issues apology for Msimang bribery allegations

14 December 2023 7:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA