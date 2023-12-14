Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 December 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 are:
Lotto: 11, 12, 14, 16, 31, 38 B: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 09, 27, 34, 39, 46 B: 32
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 11, 13, 23, 32, 52 B: 44
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 13/12/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 13, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 December 2023
Source : Pixabay.com
