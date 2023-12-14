



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 are:

Lotto: 11, 12, 14, 16, 31, 38 B: 07

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 09, 27, 34, 39, 46 B: 32

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 11, 13, 23, 32, 52 B: 44

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (13/12/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/XwOdPxT0sP ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 13, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (13/12/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/BzsM8zKAul ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 13, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (13/12/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/xfNTpH3a1C ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 13, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 December 2023