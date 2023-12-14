MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech An investigation has found that social media allows advert featuring extreme hate speech towards female journalists in South Afric... 14 December 2023 2:54 PM
Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing Diepsloot residents have defended five men, known as the Diepsloot Five, accused of killing seven alleged criminals. 14 December 2023 2:26 PM
View all Local
Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul' The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering. 14 December 2023 2:22 PM
New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls This is a suggestion that’s been made by some officials in the organisation who believe he is linked to a party named after the AN... 14 December 2023 7:33 AM
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been... 13 December 2023 8:21 PM
View all Politics
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Business
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and ponzis: five signs you’re being scammed If a money making plan seems too good to be true, it probably is. 14 December 2023 5:49 PM
Financial planning expert offers 5 tips on how to build your budget Battling to make ends meet? These tips could help 14 December 2023 5:37 PM
Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation As a parent you need to find the right ways to have conversations with your children about important topics. 14 December 2023 5:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections

14 December 2023 6:35 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Panyaza Lesufi
Mandy Wiener
2024 elections

Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...

Battleground Gauteng is going to be a key election site come next year and the prospect of losing the economic hub of the country is very real for the ANC. Countless polls have shown the ANC falling well below 50% in the province and the downward trajectory over previous elections is a strong indicator of what will happen for the ruling party. There has been a precipitous decline from 68.4% in 2004 and the trend is considerably downwards.

Who better than a seasoned and media-savvy politician extraordinaire to step in and try and salvage the situation?

Panyaza Lesufi has always known how to work the media. He has excelled at building relationships and pressing the flesh with us, since his days as Angie Motshekga’s spokesperson when she was Education MEC in Gauteng.

When he took over as Premier in June 2022, he would have known that he would have to take serious measures to stem the bleeding for the ANC in the province and he has made some bold pronouncements and launched big brash projects.

What are some of the biggest problems in Gauteng? Unemployment and crime.

Launching a job creation project and a crime-fighting solution in one move was genius. This of course was in addition to another job creation drive called Nasi Ispani.

Six thousand crime wardens nicknamed “AmaPanyaza” were recruited as Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens. They were given three months of training, and the idea was for them to support the police.

The problem was that Lesufi could not legally do what he did. Law enforcement is the sole mandate of the national government and not provincial. So, it fell to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola to try and sort out Lesufi’s legal quagmire.

It didn’t help that Lesufi was recorded on video ranting about an unnamed Minister failing to recognize the police wardens and he subsequently apologised.

This week Lamola conferred peace officer status on the Amapanyaza.

Lesufi welcomed the move and said it affirmed his assertions that AmaPanyazas have always been legal.

His spokesperson Sizwe Pamla told me, “The premier has always argued that the crime wardens are not police officers because they are there as a force multiplier. They are there to give support to all law enforcement agencies. The idea of peace officers; they are a law enforcement unit that gives support to law enforcement agencies.”

But what are they actually going to do? Pamla says they will be extra warm bodies on the ground, they will be visible in areas where there isn’t enough manpower, monitoring illegal scrapyards and taverns and securing schools and lending support at roadblocks.

Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri says they will have the same powers as the Gauteng Traffic Police.

“The public had an expectation that these people would be at the same level of the SAPS which is not something that our Constitution allows. That is strictly a national competency. They will be force multipliers,” Phiri explained.

Phiri has also downplayed the politicisation of this project, saying similar appointments of peace officers have been made at Transnet and the borders and those weren’t politicised.

But that is just Phiri being diplomatic.

“I’m afraid the minister is trying to make peace between the premier of Gauteng who went and tried to do something way above his paygrade and the Minister of Police who is having nothing to do with the crime wardens. What the Minister of Justice has now come up with is a completely watered down idea,” says Accountability Now’s Advocate Paul Hoffman.

“He seems to think that because he is the Premier he can do as he pleases but he can only do what the Constitution allows him to do. The Minister of Justice has sought to regularise the irregularity by waving his magic wand and turning the crime wardens into provincial assistant traffic cops,” adds Hoffman.

He points out that is quite obviously an election ploy and the fact that the wardens have been given the name of the Premier is to boost his profile.

Action SA has also labelled it an election gimmick and a potentially dangerous one at that.

It is so obviously an attempt to stop the ANC from a further dramatic decline at the polls. Many other questions arise. Where is the budget coming from? Which programs have the money been shifted from? Regulations require very specific training – is three months sufficient? Is this merely a vanity project?

We can expect many more such election tactics over the next few months as the ANC reckons with its potential loss of power in Gauteng.

Lesufi’s remarks about taverns and subsequent unsubstantiated comments about stopping the issuing of liquor licenses are another example of this.

The ANC has to dig deep to save Gauteng and you can expect Lesufi to roll out all the CCTV cameras, drones, vehicles, crime wardens, job campaigns and promises it will take (at the taxpayers' expense of course) to get it done.




14 December 2023 6:35 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Panyaza Lesufi
Mandy Wiener
2024 elections

More from 702 Elections 2024

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'

14 December 2023 2:22 PM

The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine addresses attendees at the launch of his Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on 10 December 2023. Picture: Change Starts Now/Facebook

'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine

11 December 2023 9:31 AM

Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human rights and social activist, co-founder of SECTION27, and founding co-editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. Picture: markheywood.com

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)

5 December 2023 11:47 AM

According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register

5 December 2023 10:14 AM

A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from CapeTalk Elections 2024

Roger Jardine addresses attendees at the launch of his Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on 10 December 2023. Picture: Change Starts Now/Facebook

'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine

11 December 2023 9:31 AM

Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human rights and social activist, co-founder of SECTION27, and founding co-editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. Picture: markheywood.com

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)

5 December 2023 11:47 AM

According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register

5 December 2023 10:14 AM

A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority

30 November 2023 1:49 PM

A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives outside Luthuli House where the ANC held a post-election celebration on 12 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

30 November 2023 6:14 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X/@Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls

Politics

Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally

Local

[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Zahara memorial service, Zuma to leave ANC as Msimang returns?

14 December 2023 10:02 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Angase ashiye phansi kwi-ANC uZuma, isiminyaminya emigwaqweni

14 December 2023 9:48 PM

Mbalula issues apology for Msimang bribery allegations

14 December 2023 7:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA