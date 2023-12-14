Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell

14 December 2023 7:57 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng.

South African musician Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkuthukana will be honoured and remembered by family and friends at a memorial service on Thursday, which will be live-streamed to the public on YouTube.

The service at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg is scheduled to start at 11 am.

Live-stream Zahara's memorial service below:


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell




