[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell
South African musician Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkuthukana will be honoured and remembered by family and friends at a memorial service on Thursday, which will be live-streamed to the public on YouTube.
The service at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg is scheduled to start at 11 am.
Live-stream Zahara's memorial service below:
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CD1HkzLFK_B/
