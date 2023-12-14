New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls
JOHANNESBURG - Is former President Jacob Zuma the next African National Congress (ANC) veteran to jump ship from the party?
This is a suggestion that’s been made by some officials in the organisation who believe he is linked to a party named after the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).
The party has already been registered with the Electoral Commission (IEC).
These concerns come hot on the heels of struggle veteran Mavuso Msimanga’s resignation and as a poster with an image of Zuma but no ANC logo circulates on social media.
Zuma is set to spend 16 December, which marks the anniversary of MK’s establishment, in Soweto.
Eyewitness News understands there is a grouping seeking to repeat the ANC’s genesis story - they hope this will see churches and traditional leaders joining hands with politicians with the goal of changing South Africa’s political landscape.
And while some in the ANC peg their hopes on Zuma campaigning on its behalf in order to avoid a disaster at the polls in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, some linked to this new movement have suggested he needs to help save the ANC from the outside.
Insiders from the project have told Eyewitness News it's important to bring the ANC to its knees in order to save the soul of the organisation - this they say can be achieved through electoral decline.
It's also understood that several meetings with leftist formations, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), have been taking place.
Zuma’s programme on Saturday will include a visit to Avalon Cemetery’s Heroes Acre, Mam Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s home and the Petros Molefe Eco Park.
He will also address members of the media to mark the 16th founding anniversary of MK.
This article first appeared on EWN : New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
